Kudus unstoppable again but AFCON looms for West Ham's new star

Mohammed Kudus was Africa's outstanding performer across Europe's major leagues this weekend, maintaining his excellent recent form -- and scoring his first Premier League brace -- as West Ham United downed Wolves 3-0.

In Italy, newly crowned African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen scored his first Serie A goal since early October, while Elijah Adebayo made Luton Town history, albeit in a game abandoned due to Tom Lockyer's health emergency.

West Ham's signing of Ghana's Kudus from Ajax in August may yet prove to be the most astute African transfer of 2023.

The Hammers parted with £38 million for the attacker, who was arguably the Black Stars' outstanding performer at the World Cup last year, to make him Ghana's most expensive player ever.

It's consistently looked like money well spent, with Kudus' double against Wolves this weekend taking him up to five goals in 14 league outings, as well as a further three in five in the Europa League.

Since the start of November, Kudus has taken his game to another level, having begun to translate his early-season form in the continent to the top light. There were goals in the victory over Arsenal, the draw with Crystal Palace and the defeat by Brentford, while Kudus' 91st-minute assist for Tomas Soucek in November trip to Burnley secured all three points for David Moyes' side.

It wouldn't be a stretch, however, to say that his outing against Wolves was the 23-year-old's best performance yet in the Claret and Blue.

Kudus' magic against the Old Gold came within 10 first half minutes; with 22 minutes on the clock, there was little to separate the pair, just after the half-hour mark, and the contest had been taken beyond the visitors, with the Ghanaian netting twice to put clear daylight between the pair.

His first left visiting keeper Dan Bentley with no chance, striking sharply beyond the stand-in stopper with his left foot from outside the box, having been found by Lucas Paqueta after a Wolves move broke down.

The finish was reminiscent of some of his finest moments with Ajax, as Kudus increasingly made a habit of leaving keepers floored with powerful, low efforts from outside the box.

"Normally, when you come with your left foot, the keeper is looking at the other corner," Kudus told West Ham's official site, "so I went for the near corner.

"It went in, it was a good goal, and I'm happy."

Kudus' interplay and understanding with Paqueta is becoming a hallmark of this exciting West Ham side, and again the duo combined minutes later to take the contest beyond Wolves.

It was a similar story, as Mario Lemina lost possession, the quick-thinking Paqueta sent through Kudus with a delightful diagonal, and the Ghanaian had little else on his mind but burying the ball beyond Bentley.

Again finding himself in the right channel, he opted not to cut inside on his left, but this time outpaced the covering centreback before finishing with his right beyond Bentley.

Admittedly, Wolves were architects of their own downfall, but the Irons still needed their forward player to provide the cutting edge to ensure all three points were secured. Kudus, in his current form, was never going to let them down.

While Moyes is clearly relishing his latest star recruit in action -- particularly after beating the likes of Chelsea and Brighton to his signature -- the Scot is clearly concerned about the impact the impending Africa Cup of Nations will have on his blossoming attacking unit.

"It's a huge blow for us, he's a great boy to work with," Moyes told journalists after the match. "He scores goals, he makes goals, and he's doing all the work for us as well. We're going to have to find other ways.

"We'll hugely miss him."

Beyond just losing Kudus' goals, the Hammers will also miss his blooming relationship with Paqueta -- the duo looked simply scintillating against Wolves, and it's increasingly apparently why the Brazilian's ongoing presence at the London Stadium convinced the Ghanaian to join him in the east of the capital.

"You know the vision Lucas has with those kinds of passes," Kudus said. "As soon as we win the ball, and it's him, I just get running.

"I know the ball will come, I was just one-vs-one against the keeper and I did my thing."

The timing between the pair is increasingly immaculate, with Paqueta receiving possession a trigger for Kudus to get his head down and begin to test the opposition centreback's legs. He excels down the right flank, often alternating position with Jarrod Bowen, and for a manager in Moyes who has often struggled to incorporate strikers in to his starting XI, Kudus' goal threat from midfield is increasingly making him undroppable.

His next opportunity will come against Liverpool in the Hammers' midweek League Cup quarterfinal, before the visit of Manchester United on Saturday.

"We expect a lot from ourselves and we believe we can do more than this," he concluded. "There are so many games to go, so we'll keep taking one game at a time and we'll get there."

Nigeria's Elijah Adebayo scored for Luton Town against Bournemouth in the English Premier League. Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Luton Town's Premier League match against Bournemouth was ultimately overshadowed by the cardiac arrest suffered by Hatters captain Tom Lockyer, but not before Elijah Adebayo extended his magnificent form for the top flight strugglers.

The forward opened the scoring in the third minute, rising to meet Alfie Doughty's ball, before his effort was cancelled out by Dominic Solanke.

Adebayo's effort was his third goal in three matches, the first ever Luton player to score in three consecutive fixtures in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen how the authorities will handle the rest of the fixture -- which was abandoned upon Lockyer's collapse just before the hour mark -- and whether Adebayo's goal will ultimately count for anything, or be scratched from the records.

Nonetheless, Adebayo's recent form has spearheaded an upturn in fortunes for the minnows, and his goal threat will surely be key if Luton, as they pick themselves up from Lockyer's devastating brush with death, are to remain in the top tier.

Michael Olise and Nicolas Jackson were also among the goals in the Premier League -- with efforts against Manchester City and Sheffield United respectively -- while Yves Bissouma and Boubacar Kamara saw red as Tottenham Hotspur dispatched Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa saw off Brentford.

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen has formed a superb partnership with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at Napoli in the Italian Serie A. Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

In Italy, Osimhen has returned among the goals as he continues his return from the injury that sidelined him for the best part of two months.

After adding Napoli's second in the midweek victory over SC Braga, he was among the Partenopei's star performers as they downed Cagliari on Saturday.

Osimhem, dovetailing superbly with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, as the pair rediscover the telepathy that inspired Napoli to the title last term, looked sharper and more aggressive than he has at any stage since being laid out with a hamstring injury while on international duty in October.

His first -- breaking the deadlock in the 69th minute -- came from a superb header as his effort just evaded Simone Scuffet and went in off the post, Six minutes later -- after the visitors has struck back -- he set up Kvaratskhelia from close range with a low pass that highlighted Osimhen's improving creativity and composure in tight situations, not to mention his outstanding understanding with his Georgia teammate.

While the result was, ultimately, close, Napoli dominated their foe, with Osimhen registering five shots during the course of the contest. Twice he forced Scuffet to paw away, while another shot was blocked by Edoardo Goldaniga.

Fresh from becoming the first Nigerian since Nwankwo Kanu to win the African Balon d'Or, Osimhen appears to be rediscovering the form that made him one of the world's most feared forwards until injury struck.

Both Osimhen and Victor Boniface, who scored for Bayer Leverkusen in their 3-0 thumping of Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday, have been named in Nigeria's squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

The latter is on another fine run of form, having had a hand in six goals in his last five fixtures in all competitions.