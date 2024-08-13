How to watch the Mickey Hart ESPN film 'Rhythm Masters'

Open Extended Reactions

Mickey Hart, drummer for the Grateful Dead and Dead & Company, combines musical expertise with passion for sports in ESPN Films' latest offering "Rhythm Masters: A Mickey Hart Experience."

What can fans expect from "Rhythm Masters"?

In the film, Hart takes the viewer on a sonic journey as he creates an original score inspired by conversations with iconic voices from the world of sports. His unique score alongside exclusive stories from elite athletes highlights the depths of the universal rhythm found in music, sports, and life. Featured participants include Phil Jackson, Joe Montana, Laila Ali, Ronnie Lott, Marshawn Lynch, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Sheryl Swoopes, Ozzie Smith, Mario Andretti, Jack Nicklaus, Mike Piazza, Mark Messier, Alex Honnold, Mikaela Shiffrin, Rush Sturges, Alessia Zecchini, Bob Cousy and Bill Walton.

When is the debut of "Rhythm Masters"?

"Rhythm Masters" will premiere on August 14th.

How can fans watch "Rhythm Masters"?

The film will be available on ESPN and ESPN+. Fans can get more information in the film's streaming hub.

What is ESPN Films?

ESPN Films has been an industry leader in documentary filmmaking since its inception in March 2008, producing more than 100 documentaries that have showcased some of the most compelling stories in sports. Projects from ESPN Films over the years include O.J.: Made in America, 30 for 30 Shorts, Nine for IX, SEC Storied and Emmy award-winning docu-series "The Last Dance." ESPN+ is the exclusive home for the entire 30 for 30 library.