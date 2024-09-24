Kingsley Enagbare stars in productive week for Africa's NFL stars

Open Extended Reactions

Kingsley Enagbare was Africa's standout player in the NFL in week 3 with a commanding performance in the Green Bay Packers' 30-14 win over the Tennessee Titans. However, he was far from the only African player to have a strong showing.

Azeez Ojulari, Boye Mafe, Sam Okuayinonu and Kwity Paye were among a host of African defensive players to have strong showings, while there was a memorable moment on offense from Nelson Agholor.

African Player of the Week: Kingsley Enagbare (Green Bay Packers)

Enagbare, who is of Nigerian descent but was born in Atlanta, was a crucial part of a ruthlessly effective Packers defense in their win on the road at Nissan Stadium.

The Packers sacked Titans quarterback Will Levis seven times and although Enagbare was officially credited with 1.5 sacks, he played a crucial role in at least three.

These three key moments all came with the scores at 27-14 after DeAndre Hopkins' touchdown had given the Titans a fighting chance. Enagbare stopped their momentum in its tracks.

With three pressures, Enagbare made a strong case to be given a more central role in the Packers defense. He has been eased in after recovering from a partially torn ACL in January's Wild Card round win over the Dallas Cowboys, but has still featured in a total of 119 snaps (82 on defense and 37 on special teams) this season.

African Moment of the Week: Kingsley Enagbare (Green Bay Packers)

Will Levis felt the full force of Kingsley Enagbare's form. Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

Enagbare not only had the performance of the week from an African player, but also its standout moment -- a monstrous strip-sack on Levis deep in the third quarter.

He stepped inside Nicholas Petit-Frere, leaving him on the turf, before smashing into Levis for a sack in 2.66 seconds -- one of the fastest of the NFL season. The ball was then recovered by Lukas van Ness.

Honorable Mentions: Azeez Ojulari was another strong contender for African Player of the Week. Although ultimately missing out to compatriot Enagbare, he had a strong showing with a sack and fumble recovery in the New York Giants' 21-15 win over the Cleveland Browns.

That same match saw another player with Nigerian roots, Ogbo Okoronkwo, pick up a sack for the Browns.

Another player of Nigerian heritage who got a sack in a loss was Josh Uche of the New England Patriots, who went down 24-3 to the New York Jets.

However, Felix Anudike-Uzomah -- also of Nigerian descent -- was on the winning side after his sack and forced fumble for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 22-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Boye Mafe - another player with Nigerian roots -- also got a sack and a win as the Seattle Seahawks beat the Miami Dolphins 24-3 despite an interception from Abidjan-born Kader Kohou.

Adetomiwa Adebawore, the son of a Nigerian prince, was another player to get a sack and a win as the Indianapolis Colts beat the Chicago Bears 21-16.

Africa-born Player Watch

Although Kohou's interception ultimately came in a defeat for the Miami Dolphins, Guinea-born Liberian Kwity Paye got half a sack in the Colts' win over the Bears.

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu, who was born in Liberia, got a sack in week 3, but in a 27-24 loss to the LA Rams.

Nelson Agholor, who was born in Lagos, had a memorable play with a 56-yard catch off a Lamar Jackson pass as the Baltimore Ravens recovered from back-to-back defeats with a 28-25 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The initial pass found him with just enough space to weave through the Cowboys defense and make up some yards for the Ravens, taking them inside the five.

This, too, was a strong contender for Moment of the Week, although it ultimately lost out to the sack from Enagbare which took the wind out of the Titans' sails. Had Agholor gone all the way for the touchdown himself, he might have scooped the prize. Ultimately, that came shortly afterwards from a one-yard Derrick Henry run.