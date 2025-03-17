Cole Kirst lays out to score a great goal as Halifax continues to pour it on against Saskatchewan. (0:29)

Week 16 of the 2024-25 NLL season is in the books, and the Colorado Mammoth continued their strong campaign with a 10-8 win in Philadelphia. Elsewhere, the Halifax Thunderbirds prevented the Saskatchewan Rush from clinching a playoff berth, winning 17-9.

Check here for the updated standings after Week 16. Here's what you might have missed from each game (or might want to watch again):

Friday's games

Halifax Thunderbirds 17, Saskatchewan Rush 9

Halifax was charged up for this game, and led 9-2 after the first quarter and 12-4 at halftime. Clarke Petterson, Randy Staats and Mike Robinson each had a hat trick for the victors. Clark Walter and Adam Jay led the Rush in goals, with two apiece.

Vancouver Warriors 13, Toronto Rock 8

This game marked the return of 2023 league MVP Christian Del Bianco, who backstopped the host Warriors' win over their cross-continent rivals. Keegan Bal (four goals, five assists) and Adam Charalambides (three goals, three assists) led the way for Vancouver.

Saturday's games

Colorado Mammoth 10, Philadelphia Wings 8

Despite playing shorthanded in this game -- missing Zed Williams, Eli McLaughlin and Connor Kelly -- the visiting Mammoth edged the Wings in a defensive battle. Ryan Lee scored four goals for Colorado, including the game-winner and an insurance tally for good measure.

Rochester Knighthawks 18, Ottawa Black Bears 8

The Knighthawks have now won four in a row to run their record to 8-7. Connor Fields continues to rack up an absurd number of points, with his second straight double-digit outing (five goals and five assists). He also reached 100-point mark in this game, becoming the first American-born player to reach that level three times.

Albany FireWolves 11, Georgia Swarm 10

The Thompson brothers made their return to Albany (Lyle and Miles went to U Albany, while Jeremy played for Syracuse), but their team came up just short. Albany rookie Dyson Williams netted the game-winning goal with one minute remaining, and the FireWolves were able to hold off the Swarm to seal the deal.

Buffalo Bandits 11, Calgary Roughnecks 6

The Bandits joined the Rush as the NLL's 10-win teams, maintaining their top spot in the standings. Josh Byrne had three goals and three assists, with Kyle Buchanan chipping in with three goals and two assists.

Sunday's game

San Diego Seals 20, Las Vegas Desert Dogs 11

The Seals saw two other teams put 20 goals in against the Desert Dogs this season and wanted to join the offensive onslaught, running their record to 7-6. Rob Hellyer and Wesley Berg both notched a sock trick and six assists apiece, while Ryan Benesch had nine assists for Seals. Jack Hannah had four goals and an assist for Vegas, which drops to 3-11.