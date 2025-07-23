Ed Dove discusses Nigeria's 2-1 win over South Africa in the WAFCON, and how it was overshadowed by an injury to Gabriela Salgado. (2:01)

CASABLANCA, Morocco -- A severe leg injury sustained by South Africa's Gabriela Salgado overshadowed the first Women's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal in Casablanca on Tuesday, as Nigeria defeated reigning champions Banyana Banyana 2-1 to progress to Saturday's final.

Some of South Africa's players collapsed to the floor in despair while others ran to the touchline and head coach Desiree Ellis in tears after the injury sustained by the Banyana striker in the 84th minute.

The tenacious Salgado rose to challenge for a lofted ball into the box and was caught by an onrushing Nigeria defender as she landed and planted her leg in the turf, with her body giving way under her as the forward collapsed to the turf in agony.

"Gabby had a serious injury during the game and was rushed to hospital immediately after the incident for further assessment and management," Banyana team doctor Thulani Ngwenya said in a statement published by SAFA on Tuesday.

"The extent of the injury is unknown at this stage, and we will give an update once all the facts are known."

The severity of the injury was immediately apparent for the surrounding players, with Ashleigh Plumptre covering her face in dismay when she glanced down at Salgado's leg, while South Africa players immediately beckoned towards the touchline for medical support.

"Injury is one of the biggest challenges for any athlete, any injury can happen, but to see a broken shin on the field, knowing it can happen to me, my teammates as well, was very sad," Nigeria captain and Player of the Match Rasheedat Ajibade told ESPN after the game."

"We express the same emotion [as them], and we're very sad for them," she added. "We'll follow up with the player and see how she's recovering.

"We wish her the very best and hope she comes back stronger, we wish her the very best. We're honestly very broken and depressed."

Nigeria and South Africa players react after an injury to Gabriela Salgado in the semifinals of the Women's AFCON. Courtesy CAF Images

South Africa head coach Ellis said she didn't have confirmation of the exact nature of the injury, but said it affected the outcome for Banyana Banyana, with the reigning champions still appearing shell-shocked when they conceded a freak long-range crossed goal from Michelle Alozie in stoppage time.

"From the reaction of the players, [I knew] it was definitely bad, but I haven't yet received the medical report," Ellis began. "From the players' side, it was very bad.

"I had to calm them down, make them focused, [it was] very difficult. Once we receive the medical report, we'll know how bad it is.

"What impacted us was that injury, I could see it was bad and as I saw [my players] running away, I could see how it had impacted them and they hadn't recovered [yet]."

In the immediate aftermath of the injury, Linda Motlhalo ran to the arms of Ellis in tears, Karabo Dhlamini dropped to her knees in prayer, while Falcons fullback Alozie consoled the JVW FC attacker as she was replaced on a stretcher.

Before the late injury to Salgado, who had replaced Hildah Magaia for the semi, Banyana had held their own against tournament favourites Nigeria. They largely kept the Super Falcons at bay, despite conceding a penalty converted by Ajibade late in the first half, with Motlhalo equalising from the spot on the hour mark after Osinachi Ohale had brought down the advancing Magaia.

However, the Falcons advanced to the final and will face hosts Morocco, while South Africa prepare for Friday's bronze-medal match.

"There's not much more we can do," Ellis said. "We have a recovery day, then two days, if we didn't have a reason [to care] before, now we have a reason to play, for Gabby.

"[We want] to make sure she gets a medal, so that she can go home with a medal."