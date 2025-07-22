Ballon d'Or Féminin winner Aitana Bonmati breaks down her dramatic few weeks before Euro 2025 as Spain look forward to playing Germany in the semifinals. (1:06)

CASABLANCA, Morocco -- Nigeria's Super Falcons advance to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations final after defeating reigning champions South Africa 2-1 in the 94th minute of Tuesday's semifinal in Casablanca.

Houston Dash striker Michelle Alozie fired home a long-range winner in second-half stoppage time after Linda Motlhalo's 60th-minute penalty had cancelled out Rasheedat Ajibade's opener from the spot.

The win keeps the Super Falcons on track for their 10th Women's AFCON title, after they finished fourth in 2022 and watched Banyana Banyana secure what has traditionally been Nigeria's silverware.

Banyana's immediate thoughts will not be with the defeat though, as midfielder Gabriela Salgado was stretchered off in injury time with what looked like a serious leg injury, leaving her fellow players in tears on the pitch and even Nigeria fans chanting her name.

Nigeria opened the scoring in the 45th minute when Bambanani Mbane was adjudged to have handled in the box in denying the advancing Folashade Ijamilusi, with captain Ajibade, who was again named Player of the Match, duly converting emphatically beyond South Africa's Andile Dlamini.

Motlhalo, who has had high-profile successes and failures from the penalty spot for Banyana, equalised in the 60th minute after Hildah Magaia was brought down clumsily by Osinachi Ohale.

Nigeria started much as they had against besieged Zambia, looking to put pressure on the South Africa backline immediately, exploiting their height advantage and their accuracy from set pieces.

It nearly paid off during the first exchanges, as Dlamini nervily spilled a Alozie freekick in a near repeat of the early opener against She-polopolo.

Nigeria celebrate their 2-1 Women's AFCON semifinal win against South Africa in Casablanca. CAF

However, the reigning champions are made of sterner stuff than their COSAFA rivals, and withstood the early barrage, including a fine snaking run by Jennifer Echegini and an attempt by the same player moments later, as an Ajibade cross found Esther Okoronkwo, who brought in the onrushing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder who could only fire wide.

South Africa carried a threat of their own, however, with Jermaine Seoposenwe looking dangerous early on, and Salgado -- introduced to the starting XI for Magaia -- combining well with Karabo Dhlamini.

Nonetheless, it was Nigeria who carried the greater menace, with Dlamini saving from Chinwendu Ihezuo after Ashleigh Plumptre played her into a one-on-one situation, before the Banyana stopper also denied Plumptre with a header from close range following a fine cross by Ijamilusi.

The hero against Senegal with two penalty saves in the shootout, Dlamini found herself increasingly called upon as Nigeria upped the ante, although she had Tiisetso Makhubela to thank for a goal-saving block on the line to deny the Falcons after Dlamini had initially denied Okoronkwo.

The rivalry bubbling away between these two sides came to the boil during a combative first half, which the two sides trading crunching tackles, one of which resulted in an injury to Makhubela, which forced Banyana into a significant change.

Star forward Magaia, who appeared to have strapping on her thigh, entered the fray surely earlier than Desiree Ellis would have hoped, while the tenacious Salgado, whose duel with Alozie had been one of the early highlights, dropped to left back.

Banyana began to find their rhythm as the half wore on, only for Mbane's handball under pressure from Ijamilusi to allow Ajibade to fire Nigeria ahead.

Their lead wasn't to last, with Motlhalo, who missed a penalty in the 2018 WAFCON final before converting a decisive 94th-minute winner from the spot in the 2022 semifinal against Zambia, finishing beyond Chiamaka Nnadozie on the hour mark after the previously imperious Ohale had needlessly fouled Magaia.

Nigeria striker Michelle Alozie, who scored the winner for the Super Falcons in the 94th minute, consoled South Africa's Gabriela Salgado as she was taken off with an apparent leg injury. CAF

It was the first goal Nigeria have conceded at this tournament so far, and it appeared to sow seeds of self-doubt into the Falcons defenders.

Indeed, it was Banyana who nearly extended their lead in the 73rd minute, when substitute Noxolo Cesane got the better of the advancing Chiamaka, who could only watch on in trepidation as Ohale raced to clear the ball off the line, going some way to redeem herself after her lapse for the penalty.

As the half went on, it was Banyana who appeared more likely to grab a winner, with Seoposenwe sending a climbing shot over the bar 12 minutes from time, and Nigeria anchorman Halimatu Ayinde picking up a booking after failing to deal with the increasing tempo of the Banyana attacks.

A serious injury to Salgado in the 84th minute, as she leapt to challenge for a Banyana set piece, understandably impacted the Banyana players, with Motlhalo running to the arms of coach Ellis in tears, and Dhlamini dropping to her knees at the sight of the forward's left leg.

Banyana, perhaps still affected by the injury, were unable to hold on, and failed to clear their lines at the death when Alozie sent in a cross from just inside the Banyana half.

Deborah Abiodun, introduced in the 81st minute for Ayinde, appeared initially to have got a touch, but she at least did enough to distract Dlamini, with the sprawling Fikile Magama unable to clear off the line.