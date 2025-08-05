Ale Moreno spotted warning signs for Liverpool in their 3-2 win over Athletic Club in preseason. (1:16)

Orlando Pirates will kick off their first Betway Premiership season under Abdeslam Ouaddou at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, with visitors Sekhukhune United providing a tricky test.

For the third season running, Orlando Pirates finished second to Mamelodi Sundowns in last season's Premiership. For the second in a row, Sekhukhune were fourth.

Both teams started the season on a winning note in the MTN8 quarter-finals, with new signings starring. Bradley Grobler's brace helped Sekhukhune see off TS Galaxy 3-2 to set up a semi-final with Stellenbosch FC, while Oswin Appollis scored in Orlando Pirates' 2-0 win over Polokwane City. Pirates will face Mamelodi Sundowns in the semis.

Despite several ins and outs on and off the pitch, Pirates will be encouraged by the way they hit the ground running against Polokwane City. However, they occasionally looked shaky playing the ball out from the back.

With Grobler - the third-highest scorer in the history of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) - in form; Pirates cannot afford to give him the slightest whiff of goal.

Sekhukhune's defensive line looks even further from settled, and Pirates look ready to exploit any sign of weakness. Sihle Nduli commanded the midfield against Polokwane City, with Sipho 'Masterchef' Mbule cooking up some key passes alongside him following his move from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mbule will undoubtedly be especially eager to shine against the club where he had an unhappy loan spell last season - which ultimately became untenable when Tinkler took over.

Former Morocco defender Abdeslam Ouaddou took the reins at Orlando Pirates in the offseason. JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images

Key details:

Date: Saturday, August 9 at 5:30 PM CAT (3:30 PM GMT, 11:30 AM ET)

Venue: Orlando Stadium

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport.

Team news:

Former Orlando Pirates head coach Tinkler is likely to hand Grobler his first Premiership start for Sekhukhune United against the Buccaneers.

Grobler joined Babina Noko from the now-defunct SuperSport United last month and scored a brace on debut in a 3-2 MTN8 quarter-final win over TS Galaxy. Now, the challenge will be to replicate that in the league against one of the best teams in the country.

Tinkler was less impressed by former Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm's performance in the win over Galaxy, but expressed his faith in a player he previously coached at Maritzburg United and is likely to start him, too, against Ouaddou's side.

Ouaddou's first competitive game in the Pirates dugout was a convincing 2-0 win over Polokwane City. His starting lineup included new signings in midfield duo Nduli and Mbule, as well as winger and man of the match Appollis. Based on their performance in that game, all three have a strong chance of starting again.

Nkosinathi Sibisi has taken over the Orlando Pirates captaincy from Innocent Maela, who has left the club. Sibisi has been one of the leaders of the team for some time, but Saturday marks the official beginning of a new era in Pirates' Premiership history.

Expected lineups:

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Deon Hotto | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | CB Mbekezeli Mbokazi | RB Bandile Shandu

CM Sihle Nduli | CM Sipho Mbule

LW Relebohile Mofokeng | AM Patrick Maswanganyi | RW Oswin Appollis

ST Tshegofatso Mabasa

Sekhukhune United

GK Renaldo Leaner

LB Vuyo Letlapa | CB Daniel Cardoso | CB Katlego Mohamme | RB Tsepo Matsimbi

CM Siphesihle Mkhize | CM Miguel Timm | CM Linda Mntambo

LW Keletso Makgalwa | ST Bradley Grobler | RW Vusimuzi Mncube

Stats:

Eric Tinkler has only beaten Orlando Pirates twice in 16 games coached against them - one of those being the last clash between Sekhukhune and the Buccaneers in April.

Bradley Grobler has played more games against Orlando Pirates (32) than any other club. He has scored nine times against them - topped only by his 10 against Kaizer Chiefs.