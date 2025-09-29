Gift Monday handed the Washington Spirit the gift of a second consecutive playoff spot with a historic performance on Sunday, scoring a first half hat-trick in the team's 4-0 win over the Houston Dash.

The Nigeria forward, who had not started for the past few weeks, dedicated her performance to her home country, which celebrates Independence Day on October 1.

"Playing for the Super Falcons is a very big honour for me," she said at the post-match press conference.

"I am always more than happy to represent the green white green. I am so, so glad to give Nigeria this precious gift. I don't know how I ended up like this today but I am grateful and I think that today is just specially for me."

Her three goals in just under 36 minutes set a new NWSL record for fastest hat trick from kickoff, and marked the first hat trick ever recorded at Audi Field.

Monday opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Trinity Rodman slipped her a pass for a composed finish, then doubled the lead three minutes later by pouncing on the rebound from her own header after a Croix Bethune service. She capped the feat in the 36th, meeting another Rodman cross with a one-touch strike.

"It's been a minute since I have scored a hat trick," Monday said. "Today it came so fast and I think it is just based on hard work and team spirit.

"Also I would want to say a very big thank you to my coach for trusting me and giving me the opportunity to start this game because I think that hat trick has been waiting for me for a very long time."

Sunday was her first start since August 15, after several weeks of coming off the bench, a run that included five NWSL games.

In that time, Gonzales had rotated the starting striker role among the trio of Sofia Cantore, Bethune and Rosamund Kouassi in recent games, a competition he said has raised the level across the squad.

"It could be that the time off has helped her," Gonzales said. "I think right now we are having huge competition between us and I think sometimes players need to feel it.

"She was doing great in the first games, she was scoring and doing a great job, but then Sofia came in and there was more competition.

"And then I think that competition helps you to be even better because you need to be always performing at your best because if not, there are other players that can get that spot."

The coach continued: "I think she is very humble and hardworking. I have had good communication with her, the things that probably she needs to improve a little bit, now that the competition is higher.

"And I think that is going to help Sofia, that is going to help Monday, that is going to help all players having more options. Because now it doesn't matter who starts, it doesn't matter who comes in the second half, we can have a huge impact. We want to have as many players available and ready to compete, and that is a positive."

Monday agreed with her coach that sitting out gave her time to sharpen her game: "I saw that as an opportunity to improve on myself. So I just did what I had to do, try to improve, see what I am not doing well.

"Coming back to the starting list is an opportunity because we have a lot of great players in the team, so I am just always grateful when I get to start and do my best to make good use of the opportunity."

Still, her night was not without a blemish, as she picked up a yellow card for stopping a quick play and ended up being substituted at half time.

"I don't like cards," Monday said. "I try not to get unnecessary cards. Today was uncalled for. I had to stop a quick play and I got a card for it. I really don't like cards because I get to be limited in my performance because then I have to be careful."

Even without the Nigerian, Washington carried their momentum into the second half, forcing four shots on target in the opening 15 minutes of the second period.

Goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury made two saves to preserve her 45th career regular-season clean sheet, and Cantore added an 82nd-minute backheel goal off a pass from Narumi Miura to seal their place in the playoffs.

The Spirit will now travel for a midweek Concacaf W Champions Cup group stage clash with Gotham FC before hosting the San Diego Wave in NWSL play on October 5.