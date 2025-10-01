Ox Nche returns for Springboks' Rugby Championship 'final' vs. Argentina

Open Extended Reactions

Head coach Rassie Erasmus has made four changes to South Africa' matchday 23 for Saturday's Rugby Championship decider against Argentina at Twickenham in London.

Ox Nche has returned to the starting team, while Grant Williams, Jesse Kriel and Bongi Mbonambi are on the bench.

Nche was a late withdrawal last week in Durban after he pulled up with a niggle, but the loosehead prop is back and will pack down in the front row with Malcolm Marx and Thomas du Toit, while the three new players on the replacements bench -- which again feature a split of five forwards and three backs -- are Williams at scrumhalf, Mbonambi at hooker, and Kriel as a utility back.

The rest of the squad remain unchanged, with Eben Etzebeth starting at lock alongside Ruan Nortje. Captain Siya Kolisi will partner with Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese in the loose trio.

In the backline, Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are again the starting halfbacks, while Ethan Hooker and Cheslin Kolbe retain their places on the wing, Damian de Allende and Canan Moodie in the midfield, and Damian Willemse at fullback.

On the bench, Mbonambi will form a back-up front row with props Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Wilco Louw, with RG Snyman covering lock and Kwagga Smith loose forward. Williams will provide an impact in the backline with Manie Libbok and Kriel.

"This match is a final for us, and we know how dangerous Argentina can be, so we selected combinations we feel will be best suited for this game," said Erasmus.

"There are minimal personnel changes, with the bulk of the team having done the job for us last week against the Pumas in Durban and our other Rugby Championship matches.

"Ox and Grant could have played last week if we really needed them, but Boan Venter and Morne van den Berg did really well, while Jesse was rotated in the last two matches and is raring to go. The same applies to Bongi, who last played against Australia, and who is excited for this opportunity.

"Their experience, combined with the younger players in the team, makes this an exciting squad, which is exactly what we need in a match that will essentially be the Rugby Championship decider."

While Argentina have been eliminated from contention, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia remain in the running for the 2025 Rugby Championship title. The Springboks are the reigning champions. The All Blacks are the most successful team in the history of the tournament with 20 titles.

"We'll be in the fortunate position to know exactly what we need to do in the match to win the competition before we take the field as Australia and New Zealand face one another before our match, but we still need to go out there and deliver against a quality outfit," Erasmus said.

Springboks team to face Argentina in London

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Canan Moodie, 12 Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nche.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Jesse Kriel.