AFCON 2025 -- 10 truly 'Only at AFCON!' moments during the first round

The Africa Cup of Nations has a reputation for delivering unpredictable results, unforgettable sights, and things you've never seen before on a football field.

Remember the referee who blew for full-time twice before the 89th minutes of Tunisia's group game against Mali at the 2021 Nations Cup, or the red card issued to Andre Bikey in the 2008 semifinal after he pushed over a medial assistant who had entered the pitch with a medical cart to treat his stricken teammate Rigobert Song?

The AFCON is full of such happenings, and while this year's tournament hasn't yet delivered quite to this degree, we've already had plenty of remarkable incidents and memorable moments already over the opening round of games.

Here are our top 10 moments, subplots, incidents, talking points you may have missed at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco so far.

1. Prince Moulay goes viral

The opening ceremony was a typical technicolour masterpiece, with performances from Davido and French Montana, a giant AFCON trophy, an extended dancing troupe representing all participants, and Achraf Hakimi receiving his CAF Footballer of the Year award.

However, arguably the most enthusiasm was reserved for Morocco's heir to the throne, Prince Moulay Hassan, as he entered the field - flanked with Gianni Infantino and Dr Patrice Motsepe - to greet the supporters and players.

Moulay is a popular figure in Morocco anyway, given his likeness to former king - his grandfather - Hassan II, and his presence, giving a royal touch to proceedings, was fervently received by supporters.

In particular, the respect shown to him by the Atlas Lions players, as well as Moulay's authentic celebration when Morocco broke the deadlock, demonstrated to supporters that both they and the royals were in this together as the North Africans look to end their half-century wait for a continental crown.

2. Tanzanian fan shoots his shot

One Tanzania supporter couldn't keep his mind on the football during the Taifa Stars' opening 2-1 defeat by Nigeria in Fes on Tuesday, and was caught by the television cameras appearing to be exchanging numbers with a Super Eagles supporter.

Appearing oblivious to his team's struggles on the pitch, the Tanzania supporter was captured flirting with his would-be rival, sharing a warm smile, with the images duly going viral in Nigeria and beyond!

3. VAR breaks down... and costs Benin

Happily, in these days of VAR, incidents not seen by the referee get punished...or so Benin thought when the official appeared to miss the ball striking Chancel Mbemba's arm in the box during the Democratic Republic of Congo's 1-0 victory on Tuesday.

Referee Abongile Tom was summoned over to the VAR monitor to re-check the incident, only to be informed that the system had malfunctioned, and he would not be able to assess the images.

In the first half, the Congolese had had a Cédric Bakambu goal ruled out after VAR was consulted, but while the ref waited for the system to get back up and running, he ultimately had to resume proceedings without completing his check.

Mbemba went unpunished, and Benin were ultimately forced to accept a costly 1-0 defeat to begin their campaign.

4. Tunisia take care of their mascots

Tunisia will have surely won over some neutral fans with a classy gesture ahead of their opener against Uganda on Tuesday.

Amidst a pre-match downpour at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, the Carthage Eagles - to the man - selflessly chose to remove their waterproof training tops and wrap them around their mascots, ensuring those children accompanying them were less impacted by the rain.

Tunisia didn't seem too bothered by the testing conditions themselves either, romping to a 3-1 victory to take top spot in the group.

Patson Daka's 92nd-minute equaliser for Zambia against Mali is one of the highlights of the AFCON so far. Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP via Getty Images

5. Daka's late, late equaliser...

Patson Daka's 92nd-minute equaliser for Zambia against Mali is one of the highlights of the tournament so far, with the Leicester City striker arriving to meet Matthews Banda's cross with a brave diving header to salvage a point for the Chipolopolo.

It was the first example in this tournament of one of the would-be smaller sides taking points from one of the big boys, made all the more remarkable considering Daka's miserable scoring record; this was only his second goal of a miserable calendar year.

Expect the shocks and surprises to intensify as the tournament progresses.

6. ...and his disastrous celebration

Given his paucity of recent goals, Daka can maybe be forgiven for being a bit rusty when it comes to goal celebrations. Nonetheless, he still delivered one of the all-time celebration fails when, in attempting a somersault, his hand appeared to slip, leading to the forward face planting the turf.

Initially, it looked as though Daka had done himself some series damage as he lay prone on the turf, but eventually got up to celebrate with his teammates.

7. Amad raises questions...but at least his teammates are entertained

Ivory Coast wideman Amad Diallo opted to celebrate his goal against Mozambique with the 'shush' celebration, putting one hand out in front of him to emulate a speaking mouth, and covering his lips with his other.

Not known as a player who has too many haters or detractors, it was a curious choice for Amad after such a landmark moment for the youngster at the AFCON.

However, his teammates are unlikely to be concerned, with Diallo making himself particularly popular in the Elephants camp by taking on a new role as the national team's official entertainer.

Perhaps he could pull out some of these eye-catching dance moves on the field if indeed he nets again here in Morocco.

8. Zidane's cameo

Perhaps the biggest supporter reaction of the AFCON so far came not because of incidents on the pitch, but because of the sighting of one of the game's all-time greats in the executive boxes.

With his son Luca Zidane starting between the sticks for Algeria, France and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane opted to take a trip to Rabat to watch how his 27-year-old offspring performed.

He won't have been disappointed, with Zidane keeping a clean sheet as Algeria dispatched Sudan 3-0, while Les Fennecs received any images of Zidane sr. on the stadium's big screen with cheers of delirium as they honoured a son of the soil.

With Kylian Mbappé touching town in Morocco to watch the Atlas Lions in action over the coming days, keep your eyes peeled for similar reactions to one of Real's current superstars.

9. Senegal's Atlas Lion

Inclusivity was one of the AFCON's founding principles when the tournament was inaugurated in the late 50s, and still to this day, it remains a theme of the spectacle, with a friendly, warm atmosphere between intermingling supporters from different nations.

However, rare indeed that the official Senegal supporters group - the Gainde - find themselves welcoming in an outsider, yet that was exactly what happened during their victory against Botswana!

On this occasion, the Morocco supporter who had once embedded himself with the fans in Qatar, learning and imitating their 'Simb Gainde' dance, was again reunited with his old West African pals, proving that he hadn't lost any of the rhythm and sway that characterised his World Cup '22 cameo.

10. The fan who cycled 3000km to reach the AFCON

African football brings together supporters from all across the continent ...and beyond... to assemble for a veritable feast of football, although some fans opted to take a more long-winded route to reach Morocco.

Than includes Ismail Skira, who told DW that he cycled over 3000 kilometres, from Paris to Rabat, to watch the opening game, before then travelling on to Agadir.

The 59-year-old was determined to cycle to the AFCON after hearing a fan song at the last tournament which referred to supporters travelling 'by bicycle' to see their team play.

The reference stuck with him, and the avid cyclist promptly embarked on a month-long trip to reach the tournament!