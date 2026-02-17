Swarm pull away in fourth quarter for 11-6 win over Roughnecks

Open Extended Reactions

After entering the final period tied at 6, the Georgia Swarm scored five unanswered goals to defeat the Calgary Roughnecks 11-6 on Sunday night at Scotiabank Saddledome, securing their fifth straight win.

Nolan Byrne powered the offense for the Swarm (7-3) with two goals and four assists. Lyle Thompson recorded a hat trick and an assist, also reaching a career milestone by collecting his 1,000th loose ball. Goalie Brett Dobson made 36 saves and shut out the Roughnecks in the decisive fourth quarter. Bryan Cole dished out five assists. Shane Jackson, Kaleb Benedict, Jordan MacIntosh, Jacob Hickey, Kean Moon and Michael Grace each contributed a goal.

For the Roughnecks (2-8), faceoff specialist Justin Inacio scored a career-high two goals, both coming directly after winning a faceoff. Tyler Pace, Jacob Dunbar, Haiden Dickson and Brayden Mayea also scored, with Mayea adding an assist. Goalie Aden Walsh made 40 saves.

Calgary opened the scoring, but Georgia held a 5-3 lead at halftime. The Roughnecks mounted a comeback in the third quarter, scoring three straight goals to tie the game at 6 entering the final frame. However, Georgia's offense came alive in the fourth. Byrne scored the go-ahead goal just over a minute into the period, and the Swarm never looked back.

Up next: The Swarm visit the Philadelphia Wings on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. ET, and the Roughnecks host the Halifax Thunderbirds on Feb. 28 at 9 p.m.

ESPN Generative AI Services creates recaps from event data and/or transcripts that are reviewed by human editors before posting; email support@espncustomercare.com for corrections.