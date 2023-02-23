SAKHIR, Bahrain -- Reigning world champion Max Verstappen started the 2023 Formula One season where he left off in 2022 by topping the first morning of testing in Bahrain.

The Red Bull driver set a 1:32.959 -- 2.5 seconds off last year's pole position time at the same circuit -- as all 10 teams hit the track with their new cars.

Lap times mean very little this early in testing, but for what it's worth Carlos Sainz was second fastest for Ferrari, 0.294s off Verstappen.

For most teams, the majority of the morning appeared to be dedicated to gathering aerodynamic data from their new cars, with several drivers carrying aero measuring equipment on their car on track.

Flo-vis paint, which is applied in aero-sensitive areas to monitor airflow, was also present on a number of cars over the course of the morning.

Data and understanding from the early aero tests on Thursday will then be cross-referenced with the teams' simulations at their factories to ensure the new designs are working as intended in the real world.

Aston Martin was the only team to encounter an on-track problem on the opening morning of testing, when the car stopped on the circuit with an electrical issue.

The problem was soon fixed, and reserve driver Felipe Drugovich, who is standing in for Lance Stroll after the regular race driver sustained injuries in a cycling accident earlier this week, completed 40 laps by the lunch break.

Thursday's test session will continue in the afternoon, with all teams bar Red Bull swapping drivers during the lunch break.

Times on Thursday morning

1. Verstappen - Red Bull - 1:32.959 - 71 laps

2. Sainz - Ferrari - 1:33.253 - 72 laps

3. Albon - Williams - 1:33.671 - 74 laps

4. Zhou - Alfa Romeo - 1:33.723 - 67 laps

5. Russell - Mercedes - 1:34.174 - 69 laps

6. Hulkenberg - Haas - 1:34.424 - 51 laps

7. Drugovich - Aston Martin - 1:34.564 - 40 laps

8. Tsunoda - Alpha Tauri - 1:34.671 - 46 laps

9. Gasly - Alpine - 1:34.822 - 60 laps

10. Piastri - McLaren - 1:34.888 - 52 laps