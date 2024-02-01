Open Extended Reactions

Lewis Hamilton has won seven drivers' titles in his F1 career. Michael Potts/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton is set for a sensational switch from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025, according to multiple reports.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion and the driver with most F1 wins in history, signed what was believed to be a two-year contract extension with Mercedes last year, but the second year of that deal could been an option.

Mercedes and Ferrari both declined to comment when approached by ESPN.

Although a switch has not been confirmed, Hamilton and Ferrari are reportedly in an advanced stage of negotiations in what could become one of the biggest driver moves in F1's recent history.

Ferrari has been stalling on a contract extension for Carlos Sainz and, according to reports in Italy and Autosport, are confident of signing Hamilton for next season.

Earlier this month, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc confirmed a multi-year contract extension believed to take him beyond 2026.