Dutch Grand Prix: F1 preview, times, predictions, stats

Formula One is back after the summer break and heads to Zandvoort in the Netherlands for Max Verstappen's home race, the Dutch Grand Prix.

It is the first race weekend of a doubleheader, with Monza in Italy to follow next week.

Zandvoort first held a grand prix in 1952 but dropped off the calendar in 1985, before being brought back in 2021.

Verstappen is the only winner of the Dutch Grand Prix since its return with three victories. Win again this weekend and he would equal Jim Clark who has the most victories at Zandvoort with four, but McLaren and Mercedes will be desperate to stop his pursuit of national history.

The weather looks generally settled across the weekend with highs of 22 degrees C, and a few potential showers on Friday and Saturday.

Dutch fans at the 2023 grand prix at Zandvoort. Getty

Latest news

To refresh your memory, last time out at the Belgian Grand Prix George Russell was stripped of his victory due to his car being underweight, with teammate Lewis Hamilton inheriting the win.

At the start of the summer break Carlos Sainz signed a contract with Williams for 2025 and beyond, and Red Bull reaffirmed their commitment to Sergio Pérez, who has struggled in recent races.

Meanwhile, Helmut Marko has said that Red Bull stuck by Pérez because the team feels its car has become too difficult for him to drive and that a turnaround in form is just around the corner.

Ferrari reserve driver, Robert Shwartzman, will take part in FP1 for the Stake team in Valtteri Bottas' place.

The 2024 F1 season has gone from predictable to must-see TV.

The Dutch GP is synonymous with sand dunes in the seaside resort of Zandvoort. Getty

Circuit stats and history

Zandvoort is synonymous with sand dunes, as the track weaves around them at the beachside resort. It is also known for its banked corners, with Turn 1 having a gradient of 35%. It's a high-adrenaline circuit with fast straights, technical corners and room for overtaking, so it usually delivers a dramatic race.

Between its active years of 1952 and 1985, it was on and off the calendar and had a series of negative incidents including fatalities that led to a number of upgrades being

Laps: 72 laps of 4.2km. Total distance 307km

Lap record: 1:11.097, Hamilton (2021)

Most wins: Jim Clark, with four (1963-1965, 1967). Verstappen (2021-2023), Niki Lauda (1974, 1977, 1985), and Jackie Stewart (1968-1969, 1973) are tied on three, and he could match Clark this weekend.

Most poles: Max Verstappen (2021-2023) and René Arnoux (1979-1980, 1982) are tied on three.

Fernando Alonso finished second in the Dutch GP, behind Max Verstappen and ahead of Pierre Gasly in third. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

What happened last year?

Verstappen equalled Sebastian Vettel's record of nine consecutive F1 wins with his third at Zandvoort. Despite heavy downpours and a red flag caused by a crash in Turn One, Verstappen still finished 3.7 seconds ahead of Fernando Alonso in second to bolster Red Bull's dominant season.

Who's going to win?

It's hard to look past Verstappen with the support of the Oranje army at his home race and his record of mopping up the last three races here.

If he wins again he can storm ahead in the championship, but given the upturn in form by McLaren and Mercedes, it could be a tight battle on the seafront.