How to watch 2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix on ESPN

Summer break is over. After a run of 14 races over 22 weeks in four different continents, Formula One returns from its monthlong hiatus with the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, Netherlands. Dutchman Max Verstappen looks to win his home race for the fourth year in a row. Verstappen is the only winner of the Dutch Grand Prix since it returned to the F1 calendar in 2021. This Dutch Grand Prix will be the 200th F1 race of Verstappen's career. Another victory for the 26-year-old this weekend would tie him with Jim Clark for the most career wins at Zandvoort with four. Verstappen remains atop the drivers' championship standings with a 78-point lead over Lando Norris.

Here are key facts about the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix.

How can fans watch the Dutch Grand Prix?

(all times Eastern)

Friday

Practice 1 - 6:25 a.m. on ESPNEWS

Practice 2 - 9:55 a.m. on ESPNU

Saturday

Practice 3 - 5:25 a.m. on ESPN2

Qualifying - 8:55 a.m. on ESPN2

Sunday

Grand Prix Sunday (pre-show) - 7:30 a.m. on ESPN/ESPN+

Race - 8:55 a.m. on ESPN/ESPN+

Fans can catch all the action in the F1 streaming hub.

What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

Sept. 1: Italian Grand Prix - Monza

Sept. 15: Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku

Sept. 22: Singapore Grand Prix - Singapore

Oct. 20: U.S. Grand Prix - Austin, Texas

Oct. 27: Mexican Grand Prix - Mexico City

Nov. 3: Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sao Paulo

Nov. 23: Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas

Dec. 1: Qatar Grand Prix - Losail

Dec. 8: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Where can fans find more F1 coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN Formula One page for the latest news, features, the "Unlapped" podcast and more.