ABU DHABI -- Sergio Pérez repeated his view he will be racing for Red Bull in 2025 despite reports this week to the contrary.

Sources have told ESPN Pérez is set to leave Red Bull after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the team ready to make a change in the off-season.

A shareholders meeting is set to take place next week which should escalate the situation.

Pérez denied those reports on Thursday, saying he has no doubt he will still be with the team.

"Nothing has changed since before in terms of what I've said for the entire year. I've got a contract for next year and I will be driving for Red Bull next year," he said.

When asked by ESPN if he was 100% sure despite the reports this week, Pérez said: "I already said, mate. Nothing further to add. I have a contract for next year."

On whether he feels as though Red Bull boss Christian Horner and racing advisor Helmut Marko still support him, he said: "I think it's just important to stay in it together, because, like I said, the decision hasn't been the greatest but at the end of the day there's a reason why they renewed me and they know that I still can do it and that's an important factor."

Pérez's rotten form this year has cost Red Bull the constructors' championship -- the team is 59 points behind McLaren, but the Mexican driver is 279 behind teammate Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings.

Pérez said he should not be held fully responsible for the fact Red Bull is third coming into the final race without a chance of reclaiming the title.

"Of course, of course I take responsibility but also I don't feel it's fully all down to one person. I'm obviously part of a big organisation, a big team and it's very unfortunate that we did not fight any harder for the constructors."