McLaren secured this year's constructors' championship at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, marking the team's first Formula 1 title since Lewis Hamilton won the driver's championship in 2008.

The victory ends a 26-year constructors' title drought for McLaren, dating back to the 1998 season, when Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard drove for the team.

It was sealed in style in the season finale with a win for Lando Norris, who topped Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc on the podium.

McLaren were made to sweat after Oscar Piastri crashed at the first corner with Max Verstappen, which Verstappen was penalised for. Piastri also picked up a 10-second penalty later on in the race for a clash with Franco Colapinto, and finished 10th.

But Norris' efforts were more than enough for McLaren, who took the title by 14 points.

It marks McLaren's ninth constructors' title in its 58-year F1 history, tying it with Williams for second all time, behind Ferrari's 16.

McLaren took the lead in the constructors' championship race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in mid-September, putting an end to Red Bull's run of 55 races at the top of the standings.

McLaren boss Zak Brown and Lando Norris celebrate after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Red Bull's slow decline continued into the final seven races of the season, with Ferrari emerging as McLaren's only remaining competitor for the crown ahead of Sunday's race.

The team's success this year pivoted on a major upgrade at the Miami Grand Prix, which thrust Norris and Piastri into contention for victories.

Norris was Verstappen's closest competitor for the drivers' title this year, but dropped out of mathematical contention two races ago in Las Vegas.