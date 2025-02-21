Red Bull's Liam Lawson on Max Verstappen: 'Nobody better to learn from'

Open Extended Reactions

Liam Lawson is relishing the challenge of going up against Max Verstappen at Red Bull, despite the struggles of his predecessors.

Lawson is set for his first full season in Formula 1 as teammate to the four-time world champion, stepping into the seat vacated by Sergio Perez.

Verstappen's previous three teammates -- Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, and Perez -- ultimately failed to match his form and lost their places at Red Bull. Lawson is under no illusions about the scale of the task, but rather than feeling daunted, he sees it as an opportunity.

"I'm well aware of how fortunate I am to come into a team this early, to have this opportunity," Lawson told ESPN. "For me, it's extremely exciting to go into a season like this.

"At the same time, I know how much pressure comes with it, and how tough it's going to be -- especially starting the year at tracks I haven't raced at before. And obviously, having a teammate who's a four-time world champion makes it even harder. But there's nobody better to learn from."

When asked if Verstappen is the toughest driver to compare himself against in equal machinery, Lawson didn't hesitate. "For sure," he said. "It depends on how you look at it. He's the hardest guy to go in and beat. We all want to win in Formula 1-that's why we're here.

"For me, it's more about taking those learnings and making the most of having someone like that as a teammate, having access to everything he's doing."

The contrast between Verstappen and Perez last season was stark: Verstappen won nine races to Perez's zero and finished 285 points ahead in the standings. Despite that, Lawson isn't putting pressure on himself to deliver an immediate victory.

"It's not something I'm putting a timeframe on," he said. "I'm not going in thinking I need to win a race within a certain number of races, or even this season necessarily. But my goal is clear-to win races and eventually a world championship. That's what I'm working towards."