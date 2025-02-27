A power cut, rain in the desert and Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari debut headlined Day 1 of F1 preseason testing in Bahrain. (1:09)

Ferrari's newest recruit Lewis Hamilton has looked to allay any fears about his age ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season, insisting he will "never be an old man."

The seven-time world champion joined Italy's famous team from Mercedes after the 2024 campaign as he looks to surpass Michael Schumacher record of drivers' titles, and while the move has been heralded, there has been criticism that Hamilton may no longer be in the elite echelon of the grid.

He won twice last year -- the first at Silverstone ending a 945-day drought for a grand prix triumph -- but has largely watched rival Max Verstappen romp to four straight championships from distance after the controversial culmination of the 2021 season.

Verstappen, 27, is searching for history against a field of highly motivated stars from the sport's new generation, including Lando Norris (25), George Russell (27) and Hamilton's new teammate Charles Leclerc (27).

Lewis Hamilton speaking at a news conference after Day 2 of Formula 1's preseason testing in Bahrain on Thursday. FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

The 40-year-old Hamilton, however, is unbothered by the age gap between himself and the competition.

"The old man is a state of mind," Hamilton told Time Magazine. "Of course your body ages. But I'm never going to be an old man."

The quest to remain youthful played a significant role in the Brit's decision to leave Mercedes for Ferrari after a hugely successful 12-season stint.

"You can't stand still for too long," Hamilton said. "I needed to throw myself into something uncomfortable again. Honestly, I thought all my firsts were done.

"Your first car, your first crash, your first date, first day of school. The excitement I got by the idea of: 'This is my first time in the red suit, the first time in the Ferrari.'

"Wow. Honestly, I've never been so excited."

Hamilton and the rest of the 2025 grid have been testing their cars for the new season at preseason testing in Bahrain this week.

He seemed to have little trouble getting to grips with his new setup, topping the lap-time charts in the morning session on Thursday -- though times in testing can be influenced by numerous variables and are very rarely an indicator of ultimate performance.

F1's season opens with the Australian Grand Prix weekend, running from March 14 to 16.