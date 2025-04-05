Liam Lawson is hoping to continue the strong early-season performance of Racing Bulls as he begins his return to the team in Japan. (0:36)

SUZUKA, Japan -- Fernando Alonso was left in awe watching Max Verstappen's "magical" pole position lap at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen's scintillating lap defied the form book of the season so far and beat title favourite Lando Norris by just 0.012 seconds.

Alonso had taken a break from his media interviews in the pen to watch the screens as the reigning four-time world champion beat the McLaren's to pole at Suzuka.

After watching it, the Aston Martin driver shook his head in disbelief and laughed, before starting an interview with Dutch TV channel ViaPlay.

"Only he can do it," Alonso told the reporter.

Verstappen's lap came as his new teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, qualified 15th, continuing the theme of massive contrasts in form between the two Red Bull drivers.

Alonso said Verstappen is on another level to everyone else in Formula 1.

"He's an outstanding driver. He's proving it every weekend," Alonso said in the written media pen, shortly after his ViaPlay interview. "Hats off for him. I think the lap he did today is only down to him.

"I think the car is clearly not at the level to fight for pole or even the top five. But he manages to do that magical laps and magical weekends. At the moment, he's the best, he's the reference for all of us, and we need to keep improving to reach that level."

Alonso, who won world championships in 2005 and 2006, is regarded to be one of the greatest drivers of the modern era.

Verstappen's prowess in the car has been proven repeatedly in recent years.

The Dutchman won the 2024 championship after dominating early on, but maintained a healthy title lead in the middle and end of the season as Red Bull's car became the third quickest behind McLaren and Ferrari.

This year, Verstappen has repeatedly complained about Red Bull's RB21 and how troublesome it is to drive.