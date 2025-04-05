Max Vertappen comes out of nowhere to secure pole position over Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at the Japan GP. (1:28)

SUZUKA, Japan -- Williams driver Carlos Sainz will start the Japanese Grand Prix from 15th after being handed a three-place grid drop for blocking Lewis Hamilton in qualifying.

Sainz, who qualified 12th, blocked Hamilton as he approached Turn 1 during Q2, forcing the Ferrari driver across the kerb and off the circuit.

Hamilton, who eventually qualified eighth, had been starting a flying lap, while Sainz had been on a cool-down lap.

Sainz later said he had no idea Hamilton had been approaching.

Carlos Sainz starts Sunday's grand prix 15th as teammate Alex Albon starts ninth. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The FIA verdict said: "The driver of Car 55 [Sainz] stated that he did not have any warning from the team, of the approach of Car 44 [Hamilton] on a push lap.

"He stated that he was caught completely by surprise and because of the approach speed of Car 44, and the angle of his car, he could not see Car 44 in his mirrors.

"However notwithstanding the above, the team had ample warning that Car 44 was on an out lap whilst Car 55 was on its push lap. Also, more than eight seconds elapsed from when it was obvious Car 44 was not going into the pits, and hence was going to start a push lap, and when Car 55 could have taken appropriate action if the driver had been warned by the team.

"It is noted that the standard penalty guideline for this offence during qualifying, irrespective of whether it was the fault of the driver or the team, is a three grid position penalty, and therefore the Stewards find that the standard penalty should be applied."

Sainz's penalty means Fernando Alonso, Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda all move up one spot on the starting grid.

Williams teammate Alex Albon qualified ninth on the grid behind Hamilton.

Max Verstappen took pole ahead of the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.