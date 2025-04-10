Open Extended Reactions

At this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix, no fewer than six rookie drivers will look to impress in first practice as temporary replacements for some of the grid's top stars.

Under F1 regulations, teams must run rookie drivers (someone who has started no more than two Grands Prix) in two practice sessions in the 2025 season -- and Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes are all showcasing some of their young talent in Bahrain.

Check out who's taking part -- and the full schedule for the weekend.

Ayumu Iwasa, Red Bull

Ayumu Iwasa is a highly-rated Red Bull junior who is impressing in Super Formula Song Haiyuan/MB Media/Getty Images

Max Verstappen will hand over the RB21 to Iwasa for FP1, with the Japanese driver getting his third chance in an F1 session after debuting with two outings for Racing Bulls last year.

Iwasa, 23, won the French F4 championship in 2020 and after one race victory in Formula 3 in 2021, graduated to F2 where he placed fifth and fourth in his two campaigns. The Honda-backed youngster was fifth in Super Formula last season and leads this year's championship after two rounds.

Dino Beganovic, Ferrari

Dino Beganovic will make his F1 bow in FP1 for Ferrari Kym Illman/Getty Images

Beganovic is making his F1 session debut this weekend for Ferrari, whose driver academy he joined as a 16-year-old in 2020.

The Swedish-Bosnian youngster won the renowned FRECA championship in 2022 and finished sixth in both his F3 seasons before graduating to F2 this year with Hitech.

Beganovic will drive Charles Leclerc's Ferrari in FP1 -- meaning Lewis Hamilton is his temporary teammate.

Fred Vesti, Mercedes

Fred Vesti gets another chance to impress for Mercedes Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Another former FRECA champion (2019), Vesti gets his third FP1 outing for Mercedes.

The 23-year-old Dane has impressive racing pedigree, having won 11 races over four years in F3 and F2 -- where he placed second in the championship in 2023. Vesti is combining his F1 reserve duties with IMSA racing with Cadillac and George Russell will make way for him.

Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin

Felipe Drugovich is taking the place of Fernando Alonso for FP1 at Aston Martin Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

2022 F2 champion Drugovich is no stranger to F1 having replaced the injured Lance Stroll at preseason testing in 2023, while he has also taken part in three end-of-season tests and five FP1 sessions.

The Brazilian, like Vesti, is trying his hand at endurance racing this season but has a good chance to impress on Friday, in place of Fernando Alonso.

Ryo Hirakawa, Haas

Ryo Hirakawa is practicing for Haas a week after he drove for Alpine in Suzuka Clive Rose/Getty Images

Just one week after taking part in FP1 in Suzuka for Alpine, Hirakawa gets another opportunity -- this time with Haas.

The 31-year-old, a mainstay in the World Endurance Championship with Toyota, cited a lack of opportunities at Alpine for the switch to Haas, while he also drove for McLaren in an FP1 session in Abu Dhabi last year. Three teams in four rounds!

Luke Browning, Williams

Luke Browning will get his second FP1 outing for Williams in Bahrain on Friday Kym Illman/Getty Images

Carlos Sainz will make way for Browning at Williams, with the British driver, 23, taking part in his second FP1 session after debuting in Abu Dhabi last year.

Browing, who won the GB3 championship in 2022 and was third in last year's F3 series, is Beganovic's teammate in F2 this season.