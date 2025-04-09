Open Extended Reactions

Formula 1 heads to Bahrain for the second race of the first triple header, where unlike Suzuka, overtaking is aplenty.

Max Verstappen has caught up to Lando Norris in the drivers' championship, just one point behind after three races, but Red Bull and Ferrari have work to do to catch up with McLaren.

Classic desert weather is expected this weekend. The forecast is hot and sunny with daytime highs of 36°C from Friday through to Sunday and low wind speeds. Night time temperatures are expected to drop to around 22°C.

(L-R) Jack Doohan is yet to score points after three races as fellow rookies Andrea Kimi Antonelli has three top-10 finishes and Oliver Bearman has two. Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Latest news

An aerial view of Bahrain International Circuit before the first Bahrain Grand Prix in 2004. The race was the first to be held in the Middle East. ADAM JAN/AFP via Getty Images

Circuit stats and history

The build of the Bahrain International Circuit started in 2002 and the track is one of many designed by Hermann Tilke. With a large desert expanse to work with, like Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi, the Sakhir circuit was a blank canvas and a fast, twisty circuit with tight hairpins and many overtaking opportunities was created.

The track can be tricky, though, with wind to contend with in the flat expanse, and since the race takes place in the evening, varied temperatures throughout the day.

Bahain also has rain on occasion, with running in preseason testing earlier this year marred by cool temperatures and spots of rain.

Ferrari and Mercedes have had equal success here with six wins each. Ferrari's Michael Schumacher and Felipe Massa were victorious in the early days, and Mercedes dominated during the Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton era. However, another win for Red Bull this weekend would see the team level the stats.

First race: 2004.

Laps: 57 laps of 5.4km. Total distance 308km.

Lap record: 1:31.447, Pedro de la Rosa (2005).

Most wins: Hamilton with five (2014-2015, 2019-2021). From the current grid, Fernando Alonso has three wins (2005-2006, 2010), Charles Leclerc has one (2022), and Verstappen has two wins here (2023-2024).

Most poles: Hamilton, Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel are tied with three apiece. From the current grid, Leclerc (2022), and Alonso (2005) also have been on pole here.

What makes it special: Since it became a night race in 2014 (and the races started taking place in cooler temperatures), the Bahrain International Circuit has delivered great racing. It was also the first circuit to host a race in the Middle East back in 2004.

What the drivers say about it: "It's a track where you can really push, and it's great for racing with so many overtaking zones." -- Hamilton.

Max Verstappen won the Bahrain GP by 22.4 seconds. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

What happened last year?

It was a Red Bull one-two as Verstappen claimed a dominant victory in last year's Bahrain Grand Prix, and Sergio Perez finished second ahead of Carlos Sainz.

Red Bull also claimed a clean sweep of pole position, fastest lap and race victory.

Who will win?

Bahrain has always been a bit of a bogey track for McLaren, but they looked strong here in preseason testing.

The orange cars still remain the benchmark and one man in particular arrives with a point to prove - look no further than Oscar Piastri to show McLaren why he's the guy they should be backing in this new two vs. one fight vs Verstappen.

David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

How to watch the GP

Watch on ESPN and ESPN+ (U.S. only) -- view the schedule.

Live broadcast coverage in the U.K. is on Sky Sports F1 and BBC Radio 5 Live.

For news, analysis and updates, follow the coverage with ESPN's F1 team Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson in Sakhir and on social media.

Times below in BST (British Summer Time).

Friday

Free practice one: 12:30-13:30 BST

Free practice two: 16:00-17:00 BST

Saturday

Free practice three: 13:30-14:30 BST

Qualifying: 17:00-18:00 BST

Sunday

Race starts: 16:00 BST.

Max Verstappen is just one point behind Lando Norris in the drivers' championship. MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images

How the championships look

With just one win in three races, Max Verstappen has managed to get himself within one point of leader Lando Norris in the drivers' championship.

McLaren, however, are 36 points ahead of Mercedes in the constructors' championship with two performing drivers. The Papaya team were one of two teams not to change their line up coming into 2025, which has boosted the start of their season as the other teams look to catch up.

