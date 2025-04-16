Open Extended Reactions

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel praised Lando Norris as a "real role model" on Tuesday and said the Formula 1 leader's open self-criticism was a strength rather than weakness.

McLaren's Norris, who leads Australian teammate Oscar Piastri by three points going into Sunday's fifth round of the season in Saudi Arabia, blamed himself rather than the team after a scrappy Bahrain weekend.

The Briton said he was "clueless" in qualifying, had made too many mistakes in the race -- starting with a false start from sixth and finishing third -- and struggled to feel comfortable with the car.

The old way of thinking in Formula 1 was to hide such vulnerability, lest rivals use it as a psychological weapon, but Vettel, who retired in 2022, said Norris reflected a new attitude.

"I think it's a positive development because we are normal people," Vettel, speaking from Saudi Arabia before a karting event he organises to help young women into motorsport, told Reuters.

"We do have normal problems just like everybody else.

"Heroism is fine but it's also part of the heroism to just talk about your problems and your weakness. I think that's a great development to see and to witness and, you know, real role models."

Sebastian Vettel said the old way of thinking in F1 was to hide vulnerabilities. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Vettel recalled as a kid being told not to share any weakness, not to cry, and Norris was showing it was OK to be more open.

"I don't think it's a sign of weakness. It might be criticized by some people, but if you look at the broader picture, I think it's just progress," he said.

Vettel doubted the rivalry between Norris and Piastri, winner in Bahrain and managed by the German's old teammate and rival Mark Webber, would have the same heat as his first title battle of 2010.

"I would still put Lando as an indirect favourite, but time will tell," he said.

"Naturally people always look for entertainment, which is fine and it's part of the sport, but I don't see those two having a really intense and rough partnership.

"I think they'll get along and I think [team boss] Andrea [Stella] also is in a position to manage them well.

"I think the rivalries nowadays are different. I think we had respect and I think this generation has respect for each other. But I think they have progressed and they manage it better than us to differentiate what's happening on track and what's happening off track."

Vettel said he was still keeping his fingers crossed for friend and rival Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, even if clearly not a favourite to win the record eighth world championship he wants.

He did not write off Max Verstappen's chances of winning a fifth straight title despite Red Bull's current problems.

Verstappen finished only sixth in Bahrain, a week after winning in Japan, triggering concern within the team even though he is still only eight points off the lead after four races.

"Obviously Red Bull isn't very strong now, but if you just go back one year, Red Bull started off very strong and wasn't that strong at the end and still won [the drivers' title]. So I think, you know, of course it can change," the German said.

"It's not that easy to fix but generally I think they know what they are doing.

"It is very likely or very possible that Red Bull can turn it around."