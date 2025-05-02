Open Extended Reactions

The new deal with Miami makes it the longest contract for F1 race venues. Pauline Ballet - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

MIAMI, FL -- Formula 1 will continue racing at the Miami Grand Prix until 2041 after they annonunced a bumper contract extension on Friday.

F1's Miami race joined the calendar in 2022 on a deal through to 2031.

Ahead of the fourth addition of the event this weekend, F1 and the circuit announced a new deal.

The race is held on a circuit which loops around the outside of Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium.

F1 is riding an unprecedented wave of popularity in the U.S. after the huge success of Netflix documentary 'Drive to Survive'.

Miami is one of three races in the U.S. -- Austin's Circuit of the Americas has hosted the U.S. Grand Prix since 2012, while the Las Vegas Grand Prix joined the calendar in 2023.

In a press conference marking the extension, F1 boss Stefano Domenicali said he sees Miami as "one of the most important pillars for growth in this country."

Miami's new deal, the longest of any race in F1 at the moment, will only underline that new-found excitement for the product Stateside. Until now, Melbourne had the longest deal until 2037, with Silverstone and Monza's current contracts expiring in 2034.

F1's is owned by American company Liberty Media, who have spearheaded the growth of the sport in the country.

Miami's extension will likely raise interest about the future of the Austin event, which has a contract until 2026.

COTA's event is credited as re-establishing F1 in America in the last decade after several years without a race.