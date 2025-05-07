Open Extended Reactions

Two-time world rally champion Carlos Sainz Sr. is considering running for FIA president in elections set to be held in Uzbekistan later this year.

The father of Williams Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz Jr. told Autosport "now is the right time" to consider running for the presidency.

If he decides to proceed, Sainz Sr. would likely run against incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who is expected to seek a second term.

No other candidates have come forward as yet, although the election is not scheduled until Dec. 12.

Carlos Sainz Sr. (R) with son Carlos Sainz Jr. GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

After a long and successful career in rallying, Sainz Sr., 63, said he would welcome the opportunity to give something back to the world of motorsport.

"There are plenty of reasons, but I have been driving for more than 40 years and this sport has given me everything," he told Autosport.

"This possibility [of being president] has been in my mind for some time now, not very deeply, but now I think it could be the right time in my career for me to take the step. I'm confident I can do a good job and put together an excellent team to give back to the sport part of what it has given me.

"I have accumulated a lot of experience in this sport throughout the years and I'm certain I can bring new and interesting things, to strengthen and develop the sport and the automobile world."

Ben Sulayem was elected FIA president in 2021 after Jean Todt, who had held the office for 12 years, stood down at the end of his third term.

The Emirati's time in office has been peppered with controversy, and as recently as last month FIA deputy president Robert Reid resigned from his post after citing a "fundamental breakdown in governance standards" at the FIA.

Reid's resignation came after he and UK motorsport head David Richards were barred from attending a meeting of the World Motor Sport Council after refusing to sign a nondisclosure agreement.

A number of high-profile drivers have also taken issue with Ben Sulayem's stance on swearing and driver conduct, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell calling for F1 drivers to have a more formal position within the rule-making process during last weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

Sainz Sr. said his reasons for considering the position were not so he could fight against any one individual, but because he believed it was the best time for him personally to run for office.

"I think obviously lately there has been some controversy, but I want to concentrate on myself. I leave the judgment to others," he said.

"If I do this [run for president] it will not be to fight anyone, it will be out of passion and love for motorsport, because I believe I can help and improve certain things.

"I believe it is probably the right time for me personally and professionally, and that is why I am considering it."

Sainz Sr. also played down the potential conflict of interest that could arise from him being president while his son is an active F1 driver.

"I have my track record and people know me well enough to understand that this will not be an issue," Sainz Sr. said.

"Obviously, I will have to step down regarding my role with Carlos and his career but this is not an issue at all.

"He's not a child anymore, he has been in F1 for a decade now and we both know that if I go ahead with this project our relationship will change, of course.

"The FIA is a very serious entity and there will be no conflict."