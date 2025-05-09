Nate Saunders reacts to the surprise news of Oliver Oakes resigning as Alpine team principal. (2:16)

Oliver Oakes' resignation as team principal of F1 team Alpine this week came several days after UK police charged his brother with transferring criminal property.

Metropolitan Police said William Oakes, 31, was charged last Friday after being stopped the day before in the Silverstone Park area "in possession of a large amount of cash."

Police said he was remanded in custody after an appearance before the Northampton Magistrates' Court on Saturday. It wasn't clear who his attorney is to seek comment.

Oliver Oakes has resigned as Alpine team principal. Photo by Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Oliver Oakes had joined Alpine from his junior team, Hitech Grand Prix, where William Oakes also was listed as a director. Hitech did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Oliver Oakes, who is not accused of any wrongdoing, had been Alpine's team principal for less than a year when his resignation was announced on Tuesday.

A day later, the team confirmed it had changed its driver lineup to promote Franco Colapinto for at least the next five Grand Prix races at the expense of Jack Doohan.

Alpine is ninth in the F1 constructors' standings after six rounds. The next race weekend is May 16-18 at Imola.