Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton explains the mental approach that allows him to keep competing.

Lewis Hamilton has said he has to remind himself that he is a seven-time world champion amid his struggle to perform in Ferrari's car.

Hamilton moved to the Italian outfit last summer and has had a slow start to life in red, amounting just 41 points this season with his fifth place finish in Bahrain the closest he has got to the podium.

This weekend's race in Imola, just a short drive away from Ferrari's legendary headquarters in Maranello, will mark Hamilton's first race in Italy, with pressure growing on the Brit to perform.

"[There are] So many rumours, there are so many people making assumptions, comments, judgments," Hamilton said. "You know, 99% of them don't actually know really what's going on.

"99% or probably 100% of them don't know what I've been through to be, to get where I am today."

Hamilton is the most successful driver in F1's 75-year history with 105 grand prix victories, seven world champion titles and eight constructors' championships.

"I think the other things I often find myself having to remind myself I have won seven world titles," Hamilton added. "I have won more than any other driver in history.

"I have to remind myself I also have done great things and whilst things are not always going to be great and we're [Ferrari] having this period of time, things will get better."