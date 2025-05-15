Open Extended Reactions

Pierre Gasly said it was business as usual at the Renault-owned Alpine Formula 1 team and he did not recognise reports of chaos that followed recent driver and leadership changes.

Oliver Oakes quit suddenly as team boss last week, for personal reasons after the Miami Grand Prix, with Italian former principal Flavio Briatore taking on the Brit's responsibilities.

Briatore, 75, will be the team's sixth boss in five seasons and French driver Gasly is now working with his fourth since he joined in 2023.

Soon after Oakes left, the team announced Australian rookie Jack Doohan was being dropped for Argentine reserve Franco Colapinto for at least five races from this weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

Pierre Gasly joined Alpine in 2023 after three years at Toro Rosso/AlfaTauri. Jayce Illman/Getty Images

"I went to the factory on Tuesday [last week], Wednesday I was working in the simulator, I was with Flavio when all the announcements were made," Gasly told reporters at Imola on Thursday.

"It's big news but the business and what we've got to do as individuals doesn't change.

"There is no trouble within the team, there is no disagreement between anyone in the team, the vision and the directions always remain the same as they were before Miami and after Miami.

"Obviously Oli is not there and there has been the change between the drivers ... But in terms of directions and pure work, this hasn't changed."

Gasly, who has scored all seven of Alpine's points so far this season, said he had taken four days off playing golf in Scotland to relax and recharge before coming to Imola.

Alpine are ninth of 10 teams after six grands prix and two sprint races.

"The headlines are not showing any of the good work that we're seeing, or that I'm seeing, at the factory or even within the racing team," Gasly said.

"I think for me it's important to keep the guys focusing on the actual work we are doing behind closed doors, because that's really good.

"Flavio has brought a lot with him and ... I think the directions are very clear and we'll see some rewards and dividends over the next few weeks and months and I'm very hopeful for next season," added the Frenchman.

"But I think it's just important that we move on from this special week and focus on business as usual."