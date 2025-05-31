Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have secured McLaren's first front-row lockout in Barcelona since 1998 in qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix. (1:19)

BARCELONA, Spain -- Max Verstappen has joked that he will try to put on a show for the cameras into Turn 1 against the dominant McLarens at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen qualified as best of the rest in Barcelona behind the untouchable McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Most in the paddock expect McLaren to disappear up the road on Sunday.

"I think it's time to shine in T1," Verstappen joked in the press conference after qualifying.

"Make it three-wide for the pictures, why not?"

More seriously, he then added: "It's going to be tough, I think. Long run wasn't bad but if you look at the difference today I think it will be really, really tough. But that doesn't mean we aren't going to try."

He added: "It's not all about the start in Turn 1, you need to be good on tyres, it's a long race. A lot can happen. I'll just try to maximise what I've got."

Verstappen famously became F1's youngest ever winner at the Barcelona circuit in 2016 when Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg crashed out on the opening lap in their all-conquering Mercedes cars.

Spain's circuit has a long run from the grid down to Turn 1 but there are several other opportunities around the lap where drivers can get close to each other.

With Piastri and Norris separated by just three points in the drivers' championship and Verstappen and Mercedes' George Russell starting on the second row, there is plenty of jeopardy for the papaya cars.

As has been the case all season, McLaren boss Andrea Stella said he trusts the team's drivers to race fairly and sensibly despite the stakes.

"We have our racing approach which is a process between Lando and Oscar that has been going on for months," Stella told Sky Sports after qualifying.

"It's based on principles but when it comes to racing against your team-mate, or any other car, you can't be too prescriptive.

"We trust our drivers. This is the most important factor. We have great conversations constantly.

"I'm sure it will be an exciting, fair battle until the end of the championship."