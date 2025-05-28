Open Extended Reactions

The European triple header comes to an end with the Spanish Grand Prix, where a regulation change could well shake up the Formula 1 grid.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has hosted the event since 1991 and -- after some layout tweaks to aid overtaking -- continues to be a favourite of the teams and drivers, with its combination of corners and straights an ideal test of a car's strengths.

Adding to the intrigue this year is a regulation change on flexi-wings, which many predict could shrink McLaren's advantage out in front, and bring Ferrari back into the competitive equation.

As usual in Spain, the weather promises to be very pleasant indeed, with 26°C forecast for qualifying and 29°C temperatures predicted for race day.

Now, check out the ultimate preview to the weekend ahead...

Max Verstappen has won three Spanish GPs in a row -- but is he the favourite this year? Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Latest news

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur believes changes to front wing flexibility tests at the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix could be a "gamechanger" for all 10 Formula 1 teams.

After hitting reset on the title fight with his win in Monaco, Lando Norris has the chance to show whether Formula 1's preseason favorite is back for good at the Spanish Grand Prix, writes Nate Saunders

American sports drink Gatorade has become the official partner of Formula 1's sprint races in a wide-ranging new deal with Pepsi Co.

Listen to the race preview and latest episode of ESPN's F1 podcast Unlapped with Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson in Barcelona.

Michael Schumacher has won six Spanish GPs, including on a masterful day in the rain in 1996. Paul-Henri Cahier/Getty Images

Circuit stats and history

The Spanish GP has been a frequent fixture on the F1 calendar since its inception but since 1991 it has exclusively been held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which was built that same year ahead of the 1992 Olympics.

The layout has been modified over the years -- La Caixa corner changed in 2004 while the chicane before the final corner was removed in 2023 -- but it has always been a smooth, flowing circuit, with overtaking opportunities on the main straight.

While wheel-to-wheel racing is still difficult due to the high downforce required through the corners, the track has still given us some classics.

Nigel Mansell, Gerhard Berger and Ayrton Senna delivered a gripping battle for the win -- won by the Brit -- in the circuit's debut while in 2012, Pastor Maldonado took a shock victory for Williams. One of the most memorable events, meanwhile, came in 2016, when Max Verstappen claimed an incredible win in his very first race for Red Bull.

First F1 race: 1991

Lap record: 1:16.330, Max Verstappen (2023)

Most wins: Michael Schumacher (1995-96, 2001-2004) and Lewis Hamilton (2014, 2017-2021) with six. Other winners from the current grid:

Max Verstappen (2016, 2022-2024)

Fernando Alonso (2006, 2013)

Most poles: Michael Schumacher with seven (1994-1995, 2000-2004). Pole sitters from the current grid:

Lewis Hamilton (2014, 2016-2018, 2020-2021)

Fernando Alonso (2006)

Max Verstappen (2023)

Charles Leclerc (2022)

Lando Norris (2024)

What makes it special: A classic F1 testing venue, with an emphasis on high-speed corners that threaten to expose aerodynamic weaknesses.

What the drivers say about it: "This track tests every part of the car. It's a proper benchmark circuit." -- Carlos Sainz

Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are the only drivers to have won the Spanish GP since 2016 Clive Rose/Getty Images

What happened last year?

Verstappen won his third straight Spanish GP last year, and rather comfortably too.

The Dutchman passed pole sitter Norris into Turn One and then George Russell a couple of laps later before easing home to victory that continued his fine start to what was ultimately a title-winning campaign.

Who will win?

On form this year, everything points to McLaren; the Woking team has proved to have the fastest car on the circuits that mix high and low downforce corners, like Bahrain.

But -- and it's a big but -- nobody knows what this new regulation change will do to the order, and McLaren is expected to be handicapped more than most.

Still, it would be bold to back anyone else despite Verstappen's form at the circuit, and we'll go for a rejuvenated Norris to win his first race in Spain.

Lando Norris comes into the race on the back of a morale-boosting maiden victory in Monaco. Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

How the championships look

Norris continues to close on Oscar Piastri after his Monaco GP victory; the gap between the two McLarens is just three points.

Verstappen is very much still in what is already looking like a three-way fight for the championship, 25 points adrift of the lead.

In terms of the constructors', McLaren continue to surge clear and have more than double the points of the next closest rival, Mercedes. It's very close behind, with Red Bull (143 points) and Ferrari (142 points) just behind the Silver Arrows.

How to watch the GP

For fans in the U.S. only, watch on ESPN and ESPN+.

In the U.K. live broadcast coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and BBC Radio 5 Live.

For news, analysis and updates, follow the coverage with ESPN's F1 team Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson in Barcelona and on social media.

Session times below in BST (British Summer Time). Local time (Central European Summer Time) + 1 hour.

Friday

Free practice one: 12:30-13:30 BST

Free practice two: 16:00-17:00 BST

Saturday

Free practice three: 11:30-12:30 BST

Qualifying: 15:00-16:00 BST

Sunday

Race starts: 14:00 BST (live text commentary build-up from 13:15 BST on ESPN.co.uk).

