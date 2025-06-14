Oscar Piastri clips the wall in P3 causing a puncture to his tire in P3. (1:31)

Lando Norris lapped fastest in final Canadian Grand Prix practice on Saturday as Formula 1 leader and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri hit Montreal's wall of champions.

Norris lapped the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in 1:11.799, 0.078 seconds quicker than Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who was back on track after crashing on Friday and missing second practice.

The Briton had described the previous day's practice as McLaren's worst Friday of the season but appeared more comfortable in the last track time before qualifying.

Mercedes' 2024 pole-sitter George Russell was third, 0.151 off the pace, with Ferrari's seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton fourth and 0.251 slower than Norris.

Lando Norris went quickest on Saturday, with qualifying to follow. GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, chasing an unprecedented fourth successive Canadian win on Sunday, was fifth fastest with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso sixth.

Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli was seventh and Piastri eighth, with the Australian briefly triggering red flags when he skimmed the famed wall at the last corner and scattered debris with 37 minutes to go.