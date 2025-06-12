Open Extended Reactions

George Russell said Max Verstappen tried to show who was the boss when they collided in Spain two weeks ago, but the scare tactics backfired.

The Mercedes Formula 1 driver told British reporters ahead of the 10th round of the season in Montreal that he did not think Red Bull's four-time world champion had tried to deliberately ram him.

"He was just trying to get his elbows out and show who's boss. He got it wrong. Jos is the boss," said the Briton, jokingly referring to Verstappen's father who enjoyed that nickname while racing.

Verstappen collected three penalty points and was also demoted from fifth to 10th in the race. He now stands one point from an automatic race ban.

The incident remained a talking point at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, where the pair lined up together on the front row last year and could be going wheel-to-wheel again on Sunday.

Verstappen recognised after Spain that the move was "not right and shouldn't have happened" but Russell, who finished fourth in Spain, said he was not looking for an apology.

"I don't think he needs to apologise to me for my side," he said. "His actions cost him and they benefited me. So I should be almost thanking him.

"But it's good to see that he took accountability, which I was a bit surprised [about]. I think he wanted to just sort of scare me a bit but he just misjudged it. It wasn't going to scare me, it was just all a bit surprising."

Russell recognised he might also be able to turn the situation to his advantage if Verstappen had to be mindful of suspension.

"This weekend if I see him on track, I'm racing the same. I want to win. I'm not going to give him any more space or anything," he said.

Russell said he had spoken briefly with his Dutch rival after they "bumped into each other" at the airport when the Briton was flying to Paris to attend the French Open tennis final.

"He was there with his newborn [daughter] and we were at the security machine," he said. "We just had a quick chat and then he was busy folding the pram down to put it through the machine."

Russell spoke in Spain of his concern about the effect on young racers of Verstappen's driving, prompting the Dutchman to tell reporters he would "bring some tissues" next time.

"That was quite funny, to be fair," said the Briton, grinning. "I did have a giggle there."