Formula 1 moves onto round 10 in Montreal, Canada -- the home of Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll and his son & driver Lance.

Lance Stroll was absent from the Spanish Grand Prix two weeks ago, after he took part in qualifying. His absence was on medical grounds relating to a previous injury to his wrist, and the Aston Martin team are yet to confirm his attendance for this weekend's grand prix.

The Montreal race at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve is also synonymous with overtaking, unforgiving run-off areas on the hybrid circuit, and groundhogs, which often venture onto the track -- sometimes with a sad ending for the groundhog and a front wing.

The forecast for the 44th race at Montreal is set to be cloudy on Friday, with sun and higher temperatures of 22°C arriving on Saturday and Sunday.

Now, check out the ultimate preview to the weekend ahead...

Latest news

Circuit stats and history

Canada has hosted grands prix since 1967 at Mont-Tremblant and Mosport near Toronto, but the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal was first held in 1978 and has been on the calendar almost every year since.

National hero Gilles Villeneuve won the inaugural race, and four years after his death, in 1982, the circuit would take his name.

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is popular with fans and drivers alike. The circuit is made up of roads on the man-made island of Notre Dame in the middle of the St Lawrence River. The island was created in 1967 for Expo 67, a world fair, and later used for the 1976 summer Olympics before it morphed into an F1 circuit.

The circuit is fast with two long straights, but unforgiving with walls close to the track, few run off areas and tight hairpins, which means cars must ride the kerbs, particularly before the first and last chicanes.

Next year, the Canadian Grand Prix will be slightly earlier following Miami, so F1 freight can remain in North America. The move is part of Formula 1 Management's attempts to reduce freight travel to make the calendar more sustainable and cost efficient.

Circuit: Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve; Montreal, Canada

First F1 race: 1978

Lap record: 1:13.078, Valtteri Bottas (2019)

Most wins: Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher with seven. Current grid:

Hamilton (2007, 2010, 2012, 2015-2017, 2019)

Fernando Alonso (2006)

Max Verstappen (2022-2024)

Most poles: Hamilton & Schumacher with six. Current grid:

Alonso (2006)

Hamilton (2007-2008, 2010, 2015-2017)

Verstappen (2022-2023)

George Russell (2024)

What makes it special: A hybrid street circuit with long straights, tricky chicanes and the famous Wall of Champions.

What the drivers say about it: "The Montreal circuit is definitely one of my favourite tracks and it's a fantastic event. The atmosphere in the city is great: the whole of Montreal becomes a giant motorsport festival. You feel the energy and excitement everywhere in the city." -- Esteban Ocon

What happened last year?

Verstappen took his third consecutive victory at the circuit and it was hard-earned for Red Bull after battling rain and multiple safety cars. Lando Norris finished second, but led the race by over 10 seconds before the first safety car disrupted the order, as pole-sitter Russell finished third for Mercedes.

Who will win?

At this stage of the season it's hard to back any team other than McLaren.

Between the two teammates, Oscar Piastri has held the advantage at circuits with high-speed corners and Lando Norris has been a more of a match in slow speed.

Given Montreal's layout, we're backing Norris to close the gap to Piastri once more.

How the championships look

Oscar Piastri's lead is down to just 10 points ahead of Lando Norris, but the Australian has five wins to Norris' two.

Verstappen is 39 points behind Norris in third, also with two wins, but is he under pressure following the incident in Spain?

In the constructors' championship, McLaren are miles ahead with 362 points -- 197 ahead of second-placed Ferrari.

How to watch the GP

For fans in the U.S. only, watch on ESPN and ESPN+.

In the U.K. live broadcast coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and BBC Radio 5 Live.

For news, analysis and updates, follow the coverage with ESPN's F1 team Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson in Montreal and on social media.

Session times below in BST (British Summer Time). Local time (Eastern Daylight Time) -5 hours.

Friday

Free practice one: 18:30 - 19:30 BST

Free practice two: 22:00 - 23:00 BST

Saturday

Free practice three: 17:30 - 18:30 BST

Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 BST

Sunday

Race starts: 19:00 BST (live text commentary build-up from 18:00 BST on ESPN.co.uk).

