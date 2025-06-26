The "Unlapped" podcast crew assesses Mercedes' chances of a win in Austria, with George Russell looking to go back to back after victory in Canada. (1:45)

Charles Leclerc said his first experience driving a virtual version of Ferrari's 2026 car in the simulator was "not the most enjoyable," amid ongoing concerns about the impact of Formula 1's new regulations on the quality of racing next year.

An overhaul of F1's technical regulations for 2026 aims to create cars with a 50/50 split between electrical power and combustion power - requiring a near-300 percent increase in battery power compared to the current cars.

To help achieve that goal, revised aerodynamic regulations aim to slash drag levels as a way of making the cars more efficient, but with that reduced drag will come a loss of downforce and slower lap times.

All 10 teams are increasingly turning their attention and resources to their 2026 cars in the hope of hitting the ground running next year, and earlier this week Leclerc drove an early version of Ferrari's in its Maranello simulator.

"Let's say it's not the most enjoyable race car I've driven so far but we are still in a moment where the project is relatively new," he said.

"My hope relies in the fact that it will evolve quite a bit in the next few months but it's no secret that I think the regulations for next year is going to be a lot more ... probably less enjoyable for drivers to drive.

"So yeah, I'm not a big fan of it for now but it's the way it is and at the end of the day I think there's a challenge and I would like the challenge of maximising a very different car to what it is at the moment.

"But do I enjoy it? Probably not."

Charles Leclerc said it's no secret 2026 regulations will be less enjoyable for drivers. Kym Illman/Getty Images

There have been long-standing concerns that the emphasis on energy management in 2026 will detract from racing, with drivers potentially needing to adapt the way they race to avoid depleting the battery.

Asked if it was the reduced downforce of the 2026 cars or the emphasis on energy management that was sapping his enthusiasm for the new rules, Leclerc said it was a combination.

"I think both -- probably the second one a bit more than the first. It's just strange.

"I just don't imagine yet how racing will look like and how cool the overtaking will be next year with this new regulation.

"So this is something that I know people and teams and the FIA is aware and there's probably some work to be done on that. I don't know how much it will change from now on though."

Leclerc's teammate Lewis Hamilton has yet to try the 2026 car in the simulator, but said he is already working with Ferrari to dial out some of the traits he does not like about the 2025 car for next year.

"I think in the background we're working hard with Fred [Vasseur, team principal] and the team to try to implement changes and improvements so that we can have long-term success," Hamilton said.

"Working with Loic [Serra, technical director] and the whole crew on next year's front suspension and rear suspension, addressing the understeer issues, making sure that we don't continue, making sure we learn from the previous years and also we learn from this year so that next year is the best that we've ever had. That's my main focus."