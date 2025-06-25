Laurence Edmondson explains why McLaren would be wise to let Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris continue to battle on track despite their collision in Canada. (1:05)

Edmondson: McLaren 'nowhere near' needing team orders for Piastri and Norris (1:05)

Open Extended Reactions

Formula 1 heads to Spielberg, Austria for round 11 of the 2025 season this weekend.

The top four drivers are close in the championship and it's difficult to predict who is a likely contender for the podium.

George Russell -- last year's Austrian Grand Prix winner -- comes into the race off the back of a winning performance at the Canadian Grand Prix, making Mercedes strong contenders for a win. Equally, McLaren's dominance is expected to continue; and nobody should discount Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who has the most wins and poles at the team's home circuit, the Red Bull Ring.

Weather forecast

There have been heat warnings this week in Austria with temperatures above 30°C, but the forecast for the weekend is set for slightly lower temperatures of 28°C at the peak on Sunday, with sun and partial clouds all weekend, and a low chance of rain.

Now, check out the ultimate preview of the weekend ahead...

Jump to a section: Circuit history & stats | 2024 race | race predictions | how to watch | championship standings

F1 drivers flew to New York after the Canadian Grand Prix for F1 The Movie world premiere. Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Image

Latest news

Jacky Ickx won the first grand prix in Austria in 1970 - the circuit has been on and off the F1 calendar over the years. Alessio De Marco/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Circuit stats and history

Set high up in the stunning Styrian mountains, Spielberg's F1 circuit has had a number of guises since it was built in 1969 as the Osterreichring and hosted grands prix between 1970-1987.

In the 1990s, renowned track designer Hermann Tilke redesigned the circuit, which put it back on the F1 calendar as the A1-Ring between 1997 and 2003.

Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz bought the circuit in 2004 and many years later, in 2011, it was relaunched and branded as the Red Bull Ring which brought it back onto the F1 calendar once again for the 2014 season -- it has not missed a year since.

The Red Bull Ring played a key role for F1 during the coronavirus pandemic as host for the opening two races of the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign: the Austrian Grand Prix and the Styrian Grand Prix.

Circuit: Red Bull Ring; Spielberg, Austria

First F1 race: 1970

Laps: 71 laps of 4.3km. Total distance: 306km

Lap record: 1:05.619, Carlos Sainz (2020)

Most wins: Max Verstappen with four (2018-2019, 2021, 2023). Other winners from the current grid:

Lewis Hamilton (2016)

Charles Leclerc (2022)

George Russell (2024)

Most poles: Verstappen with four (2021-2024). Other pole sitters from the current grid:

Hamilton (2015-2016)

Leclerc (2019)

What makes it special: Set in the Styrian Alps, the Red Bull Ring is arguably the most beautiful circuit in F1. There are only eight proper corners to choose from, but it offers more overtaking opportunities than most races.

What the drivers say about it: "I love it and everything about it -- the scenery, the elevation, the whole thing is just fantastic. It is such a beautiful place and such a beautiful circuit, and definitely one of my favourites." -- Lance Stroll

George Russell took his second career victory at the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix. Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

What happened last year?

Russell secured his second career victory against the odds after Verstappen and Norris collided fighting for the lead in Spielberg.

Verstappen dominated the first half of the race, but a slow pitstop saw Norris catch up and the pair go wheel-to-wheel, eventually leading to a collision and their retirements from the race.

Russell's victory was Mercedes' first since his win at the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2022. Oscar Piastri finished second, ahead of Carlos Sainz in third.

Who will win?

After a relatively low-par Canadian Grand Prix, this should be a race for the McLarens again.

This seems like a perfect opportunity for in-form championship leader Piastri to hammer home his advantage over Norris after their coming together two weeks ago, although Verstappen has always been electric at Red Bull's home race.

On paper, it seems like a circuit where Mercedes should struggle -- although most thought that about Montreal. If the silver cars are in the mix again this weekend they could be a force to be reckoned with all season.