Formula 1 heads to Spielberg, Austria for round 11 of the 2025 season this weekend.
The top four drivers are close in the championship and it's difficult to predict who is a likely contender for the podium.
George Russell -- last year's Austrian Grand Prix winner -- comes into the race off the back of a winning performance at the Canadian Grand Prix, making Mercedes strong contenders for a win. Equally, McLaren's dominance is expected to continue; and nobody should discount Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who has the most wins and poles at the team's home circuit, the Red Bull Ring.
Weather forecast
There have been heat warnings this week in Austria with temperatures above 30°C, but the forecast for the weekend is set for slightly lower temperatures of 28°C at the peak on Sunday, with sun and partial clouds all weekend, and a low chance of rain.
Now, check out the ultimate preview of the weekend ahead...
Latest news
Sergio Pérez has opened up for the first time on his departure from Red Bull, saying he knows the team regrets the decision. The Mexican driver said: "Deep down, they are very sorry [for cutting his contract] and I know this from a very good source."
Mercedes teenager Andrea Kimi Antonelli has passed his exams and graduated from high school just a few days after he took his first podium at a Formula 1 grand prix.
McLaren development driver Alex Dunne will take part in first practice this weekend in place of Lando Norris, while Dino Beganovic will be in Charles Leclerc's car for Ferrari.
Unrelated to F1, Ferrari will join the world of sailing, with the announcement of their 2026 Hypersail project.
What to make of the new F1 movie? Read Nate Saunders' review.
Listen to the race preview and latest episode of ESPN's F1 podcast Unlapped with Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson in Spielberg.
Circuit stats and history
Set high up in the stunning Styrian mountains, Spielberg's F1 circuit has had a number of guises since it was built in 1969 as the Osterreichring and hosted grands prix between 1970-1987.
In the 1990s, renowned track designer Hermann Tilke redesigned the circuit, which put it back on the F1 calendar as the A1-Ring between 1997 and 2003.
Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz bought the circuit in 2004 and many years later, in 2011, it was relaunched and branded as the Red Bull Ring which brought it back onto the F1 calendar once again for the 2014 season -- it has not missed a year since.
The Red Bull Ring played a key role for F1 during the coronavirus pandemic as host for the opening two races of the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign: the Austrian Grand Prix and the Styrian Grand Prix.
Austrian Grand Prix
Circuit: Red Bull Ring; Spielberg, Austria
First F1 race: 1970
Laps: 71 laps of 4.3km. Total distance: 306km
Lap record: 1:05.619, Carlos Sainz (2020)
Most wins: Max Verstappen with four (2018-2019, 2021, 2023). Other winners from the current grid:
Lewis Hamilton (2016)
Charles Leclerc (2022)
George Russell (2024)
Most poles: Verstappen with four (2021-2024). Other pole sitters from the current grid:
Hamilton (2015-2016)
Leclerc (2019)
What makes it special: Set in the Styrian Alps, the Red Bull Ring is arguably the most beautiful circuit in F1. There are only eight proper corners to choose from, but it offers more overtaking opportunities than most races.
What the drivers say about it: "I love it and everything about it -- the scenery, the elevation, the whole thing is just fantastic. It is such a beautiful place and such a beautiful circuit, and definitely one of my favourites." -- Lance Stroll
What happened last year?
Russell secured his second career victory against the odds after Verstappen and Norris collided fighting for the lead in Spielberg.
Verstappen dominated the first half of the race, but a slow pitstop saw Norris catch up and the pair go wheel-to-wheel, eventually leading to a collision and their retirements from the race.
Russell's victory was Mercedes' first since his win at the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2022. Oscar Piastri finished second, ahead of Carlos Sainz in third.
Who will win?
After a relatively low-par Canadian Grand Prix, this should be a race for the McLarens again.
This seems like a perfect opportunity for in-form championship leader Piastri to hammer home his advantage over Norris after their coming together two weeks ago, although Verstappen has always been electric at Red Bull's home race.
On paper, it seems like a circuit where Mercedes should struggle -- although most thought that about Montreal. If the silver cars are in the mix again this weekend they could be a force to be reckoned with all season.
How the championships look
Norris' retirement from the Canadian Grand Prix means that not much has changed in the championship standings. Piastri leads by 22 points, with Verstappen closing in 21 points behind Norris.
Similarly, Russell is fourth a further 19 points behind.
McLaren continue to dominate the constructors' championship by 175 points over Mercedes.
How to watch the GP
For fans in the U.S. only, watch on ESPN and ESPN+.
In the U.K. live broadcast coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and BBC Radio 5 Live.
For news, analysis and updates, follow the coverage with ESPN's F1 team Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson in Speilberg and on social media.
Session times below in BST (British Summer Time). Local time (Central European Summer Time) is BST +1 hour.
Friday
Free practice one: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
Free practice two: 16:00 - 17:00 BST
Saturday
Free practice three: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST
Sunday
Race starts: 14:00 BST (live text commentary build-up from 13:00 BST on ESPN.co.uk).
