Kimi Antonelli came third at the Canadian Grand Prix. Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Formula 1 rookie Kimi Antonelli passed his final exams to graduate from high school back home in Italy just like he's been passing other cars on tracks around the world: without trouble.

The 18-year-old Mercedes driver made the announcement in an Instagram story Monday, saying "promosso" - "passed" - with a photo of himself wearing a laurel wreath.

After claiming his first podium result with a third-place finish at the Canadian Grand Prix, Antonelli returned home to Casalecchio di Reno, near Bologna, to take his exams.

"I was fairly stressed, because I didn't have much time to study. But I did my best," Antonelli told reporters after taking the first portion of exams last week.

He said English is his favorite subject "because that's the one that comes easiest for me."

Antonelli added that he wanted to complete the exams, which included both written and oral sections, before the upcoming Austrian GP "so I can focus full time on racing."