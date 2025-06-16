Open Extended Reactions

Andrea Kimi Antonelli said achieving his first Formula 1 podium was better than he imagined, and a feeling that can't be bought.

The 18-year-old Mercedes driver finished third at the Canadian Grand Prix, behind winner and teammate George Russell and runner-up Max Verstappen, who he said he is inspired by.

Sunday's result made Antonelli the third youngest driver to take a Formula 1 podium, behind Verstappen and Montreal local Lance Stroll.

The Italian teen started fourth on the grid and said the closing stages of the race were "stressful.

"I was just hoping for the race to finish, to be honest. I was even looking at the screen counting the laps because it was very stressful. In the last stint, I pushed a bit too hard behind Max and eventually degraded the front left [tire].

"The last few laps were a struggle, especially seeing Oscar getting closer and closer in the DRS range. At one point, he even tried to attempt the overtake in Turn 1. It took a lot of effort."

George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrate Mercedes' double podium. Kym Illman/Getty Images

When asked by reporters in a post-race news conference how the podium experience was, he said: "Well, it was much better than what I imagined. Hearing the crowd while walking onto the podium, I had massive goosebumps.

"That is definitely a moment I will remember for a very long time. It gives you a boost - results like this ... you can't buy this feeling. It's an amazing feeling and you just want more.

"I think the goal now is to try to keep the same momentum and try to achieve more podiums, and hopefully maybe the first win - you never know in the future."

Just 10 races into Antonelli's rookie year, Mercedes took their first double podium since last year's Las Vegas Grand Prix, with Russell taking the victory and Lewis Hamilton in second place.

Canadian Grand Prix: Top 10 A dramatic end to the race as Russell won from pole... Driver Team Time 1 - George Russell Mercedes 1:14.119* 2 - Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.228 3 - Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.014 4 - Oscar Piastri McLaren +2.109 5 - Charles Leclerc Ferrari +3.442 6 - Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +10.713 7 - Fernando Alonso Ferrari +10.972 8 - Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +15.364 9 - Esteban Ocon Haas +1 LAP 10 - Carlos Sainz Williams +1 LAP *Fastest lap

Antonelli said there's a "good dynamic" in the team and the result was down to Russell helping to develop him as a driver.

"I'm still aware there's a lot of work to do, especially when it comes to qualifying, trying to be quicker at the beginning of the session, " he said. "But we're on a good path. The team is doing a great job. Also, with George, he's helping me to push myself even further.

"Racing in F1 with the 19 other best drivers on the grid gives you a lot of motivation. Having the chance to race at your best and show what you're capable of is a great boost. Of course, seeing what Max has done over the years, especially in his rookie years, was quite astonishing. So definitely he's a model who I get inspired by.

"But at the end, racing against the best is a great chance. And having someone like George as a teammate really helps you improve. It's also down to George this result because he has helped me during this first part of the season to develop and push myself even further."

Verstappen, sat next to Antonelli while addressing reporters, said it's not a surprise to see him on the podium.

"I knew Kimi coming up through the karting ranks - people were already saying great things," Verstappen said. "So I was keeping an eye on him. I think what's impressive is he's naturally quick. What I like is his level-headed, calm approach. Those are great qualities to have.

"I was never in doubt that the podium would come this year.

"In the coming years, for sure, we'll see a lot more of Kimi."