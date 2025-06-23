Open Extended Reactions

McLaren development driver Alex Dunne will take part in first practice at the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix in place of Lando Norris.

Dunne, 19, competes in Formula 2 for Rodin Motorsport and joined McLaren's Formula 1 young driver programme in 2024.

Dunne is also a reserve driver for McLaren's Formula E team.

FIA rules mean teams must field a young driver for two practice sessions per car throughout the season.

Reserve driver Pato O'Ward will take part in first practice at the Mexican Grand Prix in October, with two announcements to follow.

"It's an amazing opportunity to be able to drive during FP1 in Austria," Dunne said in a statement. "I'm really looking forward to getting laps in behind the wheel of the MCL39 and supporting the team with the setup for the race weekend ahead."

Norris is second in the drivers' championship, 22 points behind teammate Oscar Piastri. World champions McLaren lead the constructors' championship by 175 points going into round 11 in Austria.