Formula 1 returns refreshed and recharged after the summer break as it heads into round 15 of the 2025 season.

With 10 races remaining, every point can make the difference in the drivers' championship.

Here's what's coming up this weekend...

Weather forecast - thundery

Zandvoort will see cooler temperatures of around 19°C across the weekend with Friday and Saturday forecast for showers and potentially some thunder. As it stands, Sunday is expected to be cloudy, but given the seaside location, the weather can change quickly.

Latest news

Zandvoort is famous for its seaside circuit and sand dunes and will drop off the F1 calendar after 2026. Getty Images

Circuit stats and history

Zandvoort is synonymous with sand dunes, as the track weaves around them at the beachside resort. It is also known for its banked corners, with Turn 1 having a gradient of 35%. It's a high-adrenaline circuit with fast straights, technical corners and room for overtaking, so it usually delivers a dramatic race.

Between its active years of 1952 and 1985, it was on and off the calendar and had a series of negative incidents including fatalities that led to a number of upgrades being made, which tempted F1 back in 2021.

However, with a packed calendar and new races on the horizon, 2026 will be the last edition of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Circuit: Circuit Zandvoort; Zandvoort, Netherlands

First F1 race: 1952

Lap record: 1:11.097, Lewis Hamilton (2021)

Laps: 72 laps of 4.3km. Total distance 306km

What makes it special: A tight, undulating, old-school circuit, with banked corners that push modern F1 cars to their limits. The Dutch crowd turns it into an orange sea of pumping Eurobeat music, especially when their home hero Max Verstappen is leading.

What the drivers say about it: "Like sliding in a toboggan" -- Pierre Gasly

Where to watch from: Tarzan Corner (Turn 1) or Arie Luyendykbocht (Turn 14). Two separate spots at the beginning and end of lap. The first corner offers ample overtaking opportunities and a view of the banked Turn 3 a little further down; the second banked corner, Arie Luyendykbocht, is where F1 cars are at their best, sweeping around to the start-finish straight.

Most wins: Jim Clark with four (1963-1965, 1967). Other winners from the current grid:

Max Verstappen (2021-2023)

Lando Norris (2024)

Most poles: Verstappen (2021-2023) is tied with René Arnoux (1979-1980, 1982) on three poles. Other pole sitters from the current grid:

Norris (2024)

Fun facts about Zandvoort:

The race is one of few where fans, staff and media travel predominantly by public transport. Trains shuttle fans between Amsterdam Centraal and Zandvoort aan Zee every few minutes on the Max Express. Cycling is also an option.

Max Verstappen is tied with Jackie Stewart and Niki Lauda on three wins at the circuit and is just one behind Jim Clark's record.

The final corner is called Arie Luyendyk -- named after Dutch driver and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner. It is banked at 18 degrees -- twice the angle of all four corners found at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Lando Norris took his second career win at Zandvoort. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

What happened last year?

Norris fluffed his pole position start at last year's Dutch Grand Prix, but on Lap 18, managed to get ahead of home hero Verstappen to claim his second career win.

Norris crossed the line with a 22 second lead and took an additional point for fastest lap.

Who will win?

McLaren has become the safe bet ahead of every race weekend this season, but this is the Dutch GP and rain is in the air.

Given Oscar Piastri and Norris will have the title on their minds, we're going out on a limb and predicting Verstappen for a popular home victory in wet conditions.

The Dutch GP is regularly packed with Max Verstappen fans and the 'Oranje Army'. Steven Tee/LAT Images

How the championships look

Piastri has led the championship for the majority of the year, but with a gap of just nine points, will he remain the leader after Sunday's race?

Verstappen is third, and needs to find some spectacular improvments to close the 88-point gap between him and Norris.

Meanwhile, McLaren look to have the constructors' championship wrapped up as they stand 299 points ahead of best of the rest Ferrari.

View the standings

How to watch the GP

For fans in the U.S. only, watch live on ESPN and ESPN+.

In the UK live broadcast coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and BBC Radio 5 Live, with highlights on Channel 4.

For news, analysis and updates, follow the coverage with ESPN's F1 team Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson in Zandvoort and on social media.

Session times below in BST (British Summer Time). Local time is Central European Summer Time (BST+1 hour).

Friday

Free practice one: 11:30-12:30 BST

Free practice two: 15:00-16:00 BST

Saturday

Free practice three: 10:30-11:30 BST

Qualifying: 14:00-15:00 BST

Sunday

Race starts: 14:00 BST (live text commentary build-up from 13:15 BST on ESPN.co.uk/F1).

