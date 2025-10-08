Open Extended Reactions

Carlos Sainz has criticised the way Formula 1 broadcasts live races, saying there is an over-emphasis on the reactions of driver girlfriends and celebrities during key moments.

Sainz's epic charge through the field from the back of the field to 10th at the end of the Singapore Grand Prix was completely missed on live coverage of the race, one which was largely lacking in excitement.

The live coverage also barely focused on Fernando Alonso almost catching Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton over the final laps, with most of the on-track footage focusing on Max Verstappen holding off Lando Norris in the fight for second.

While TV broadcasters control what their coverage looks like around live sessions and the race, on-track footage is controlled by a singular world feed directed by Formula 1.

It has become common for race footage to feature cutaways to the reactions of girlfriends, family members and celebrities in the garage, something Sainz thinks is an old-fashioned approach to showing sports.

Carlos Sainz has taken issue with the way in which F1 races are broadcast. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

"It's becoming a bit of a trend, which must have worked for them once upon a time when people found it interesting to see our girlfriends, to see famous people on TV, the reactions," Sainz told Spain's El Partidazo de COPE.

"I understand that if there is an overtake, a very tense moment in the race, it is understandable that the production team might want to show a reaction shot if they have seen that it has worked in the past... but [they only should] if the competition is respected and you are always showing the important momentes of the race.

"Last weekend they didn't show any of the four of five overtakes I did at the end. Nor did they show Fernando's pursuit of Lewis... they missed a lot of things."

Sainz suggested Formula 1 needs to reassess where the line is between the sport and the spectacle is.

"The other [thing] is fine but don't lose sight of the main thing. For me, they go overboard a little showing the celebrities and girlfriends," he added.

"Sometimes there are so many VIPs in the paddock you can't even walk. We move by bike or scooter [in the paddock] because if you don't, you just can't get around."

F1 continues with the U.S. Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas on Oct. 19.