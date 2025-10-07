McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris speak after the qualifying session for the Singapore Grand Prix. (0:45)

Lewis Hamilton has reaffirmed his belief Ferrari can be title contenders during his time with them, saying the media only focuses on the negatives of the team's 2025 season.

Hamilton finished eighth at the Singapore Grand Prix, dropping a place after the race due to a time penalty for multiple track violations as he managed a brake issue late on.

Teammate Charles Leclerc had similar issues during the race and finished sixth.

It was another bitterly disappointing weekend for Ferrari.

The Italian team has not won a race this year -- McLaren, who retained the constructors' title on Sunday, Red Bull and Mercedes have all recorded multiple victories.

Despite the disappointment around Ferrari's season this year the seven-time world champion said the Singapore race is why he still has optimism things can improve.

"I'm looking at the positives on track," Hamilton wrote in a lengthy post.

"The media headlines only tell one story -- one where we don't get things quite right, or things don't go our way. But what I have been focused on over the past few months is the other story. The one about how this team responds when things go wrong. How we get back up, and we go again.

"Yesterday was the perfect example. We got the strategy right, but the brake issue set us back just when momentum was building. So now we get back in the factory, learn from this last race, and plan for the next one.

"I'm really proud of this team and want to help deliver the results they and the tifosi deserve. I see the progress we are making, and the hard work that goes into every race, but this is Ferrari.

"Progress alone is not enough. To achieve greatness we need to go further, be better. There is so much we can achieve together, and if we can build on our successes, and change the things we need to, I fully believe we will get there."

His post started with a reflection on the reaction to the death of his dog, Roscoe, a star of F1 social media.

"After a tough week, it feels good to be home. I had some time to reflect on my journey from Singapore and the main emotion I'm feeling is gratitude," he wrote.

"The support and love I have felt since losing Roscoe has been a powerful reminder that, even when things sometimes seem dark, there is so much good in the world. You just have to look for it."