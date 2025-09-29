Open Extended Reactions

Lewis Hamilton has announced his bulldog Roscoe has sadly passed away aged 12.

The 40-year-old missed a Formula 1 tyre test on Friday after Roscoe caught pneumonia.

Hamilton announced the news on X, saying: "Lost my best friend last night. Thank you all for the love you've shown him over the years. Roscoe forever."

He said in a statement on Instagram: "After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe.

"He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend.

"Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together.

"Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before. It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet.

"Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life-to love so deeply and to be loved in return.

"Thank you all for the love and support you've shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel.

"He died on Sunday evening, 28th September in my arms."

Roscoe has been a regular feature in the F1 paddock and at major events such as awards ceremonies since the seven-time world champion adopted him in 2013.

Hamilton is set to be back in his Ferrari at this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.