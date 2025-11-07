Max Verstappen says Red Bull will "give everything" in the last few races of the F1 season to try a catch McLaren for the drivers' championship. (0:25)

Open Extended Reactions

SÃO PAULO -- Lewis Hamilton has hit out at the FIA's stewarding of races, saying the governing body lacks both "transparency and accountability" in the decisions it makes around Formula 1 races.

Hamilton was given a 10-second penalty at the Mexican Grand Prix for gaining a "lasting advantage" by going off track while fighting for position with Max Verstappen.

Hamilton labelled the penalty "BS" during the race and it ruined what had looked like a shot at a top four finish for Hamilton, who has still not recorded a grand prix podium since joining Ferrari. Adding to his frustration was that several other drivers escaped similar off-track moments without punishment.

When asked if he had a better idea of why he got punished in Mexico, Hamilton said: "Not particularly. There isn't any clarity and I think that's probably a part of the big issue. Transparency and accountability. And also kind of like the secrecy that decisions are made in the background.

"I think it's something that definitely needs to be tackled. But it's probably something that needs to be done in the background, I would imagine."

Lewis Hamilton was unhappy with the penalty he was given in the Mexico Grand Prix. Andy Hone/LAT Images

Hamilton's career will likely always be associated with how the FIA's race officials oversee races. The seven-time world champion was infamously denied what would have been a record-breaking eighth title at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, when then-race director Michael Masi ignored the FIA's own rulebook to restart the race after a late safety car period.

On that day Verstappen, who had been able to pit for fresh tyres, was able to pass Hamilton on the one-lap shootout to claim the title.

- Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 at Interlagos: F1 sprint times, stats, weather forecast

- Bearman shows Ferrari that there's life after Hamilton, Leclerc

"I don't know if they're aware of the weight of their decisions," Hamilton continued. "You know, they ultimately steer careers, can decide results of championships, as you've seen in the past. So yeah, some work needs to be done there, I'm sure."

Hamilton's former McLaren teammate and fellow multiple world champion Fernando Alonso was also left frustrated by the stewarding in Mexico.

The Spanish driver had watched multiple drivers go wide at Turn 1 and rejoin without penalties and suggested he would be doing the same when he had the opportunity in future events.

"It's a little bit unfair, I would say," Alonso said.

"It's the second time in a row that on the first lap in the first corner, the FIA is looking to the other side. So, lesson learned."