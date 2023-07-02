Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Monday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Monday's MLB Games
By Todd Zola
Monday's slate features 10 games with two matinees -- the finale of the Lone Star series with Houston Astros visiting the Texas Rangers and the Milwaukee Brewers hosting the Chicago Cubs. It's too early in the fantasy week to be taking risks, and Drew Smyly (25.1% rostered) is in a rut, but the southpaw does draw a Brewers lineup with a 27.9% strikeout rate facing left-handers, the highest in the league. Milwaukee's .288 wOBA against left-handers is the lowest in MLB, putting Smyly in a favorable spot to rebound. He's playable in traditional fantasy as well as for those looking for some sports betting action over this extended holiday weekend.
Braxton Garrett (49.5%) has seen his roster percentage grow by double-digits over the past week. Since giving up 11 runs to the Braves in early May, Garrett has posted a 1.98 ERA and an 0.80 WHIP over 50 innings, covering nine starts. This is usually when we point out how luck has helped his recent success, and it has played a part, but Garrett has fanned an outstanding 64 hitters while issuing just nine walks over this stretch, so there is more than just good fortune in play. Garrett has a home date with a St. Louis Cardinals offense ranking in the middle of the pack in terms of both wOBA and strikeout rate facing southpaw pitching.
The Seattle Mariners are developing a solid reputation for developing pitchers. Their latest example is Bryan Woo (10.8%) who was promoted from Double-A earlier in the season. It should be noted that the Mariners generally bypass sending their top arms to Triple-A, since the Pacific Coast League is a renowned hitter's league, and they prefer to develop their pitchers in an environment closer to pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Field. On Monday, Seattle will be on the road, but they'll visit the San Francisco Giants, who also play in a pitcher's park. Woo has fanned 32 in his inaugural 22 2/3 innings, while issuing only six free passes. The Giants' wOBA facing right-handers is a bit above average, but they strike out at an elevated clip. Woo is playable in traditional fantasy, but he is also a candidate for DFS action.
After keeping the ball in the yard last season, Martin Perez has reverted to his homer-prone ways. His strikeout rate is also down but, because he's backed by the Rangers offense, Perez sports a 7-3 record. He faces an underproducing, but still potent Astros lineup on Monday. Twelve of the 13 homers Perez has yielded have come to right-handed batters, putting Jose Abreu (60.2%), Jeremy Pena (53.4%), Chas McCormick (1.6%) and Corey Julks (1.5%) in advantageous spots.
Targeting Cincinnati Reds bats for their road date with Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals could pay dividends. Irvin has fanned only 37 in 47 2/3 while being generous with 25 walks. In addition, Cincinnati has the second most steals in MLB while the Nationals have surrendered the third most. Matt McLain (33.0%), Jake Fraley (29.9%), TJ Friedl (19.9%), Will Benson (1.6%) can all run while Tyler Stephenson (43.5%) is in play as a catcher often hitting clean-up.
Starting pitcher rankings for Monday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Monday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Luis Garcia (WSH, SS -- 14%) vs. Luke Weaver
Jeimer Candelario (WSH, 3B -- 13%) vs. Weaver
TJ Friedl (CIN, LF -- 17%) at Jake Irvin
Jake Fraley (CIN, LF -- 29%) at Irvin
Royce Lewis (MIN, SS -- 11%) vs. Austin Cox
Joc Pederson (SF, LF -- 9%) vs. Bryan Woo
Harrison Bader (NYY, CF -- 16%) vs. Tyler Wells
Seiya Suzuki (CHC, RF -- 46%) at Julio Teheran
Dominic Smith (WSH, 1B -- 1%) vs. Weaver
William Contreras (MIL, C -- 39%) vs. Drew Smyly
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Monday
Teoscar Hernandez (SEA, RF -- 60%) at Logan Webb
Thairo Estrada (SF, 2B -- 67%) vs. Woo
Ty France (SEA, 1B -- 77%) at Webb
Josh Jung (TEX, 3B -- 64%) vs. Cristian Javier
Salvador Perez (KC, C -- 91%) at Joe Ryan
Jeremy Pena (HOU, SS -- 54%) at Martin Perez
Hunter Renfroe (LAA, RF -- 61%) at Blake Snell
Gunnar Henderson (BAL, 3B -- 66%) at Domingo German
Julio Rodriguez (SEA, CF -- 99%) at Webb
Andres Gimenez (CLE, 2B -- 51%) vs. Bryce Elder