Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Thursday's MLB games

What you need to know for Thursday's MLB Games
By Mike Sheets
Tanner Bibee continues to fly under the fantasy radar, as the Cleveland Guardians righty remains rostered in only 20% of ESPN leagues. Over his past nine starts, he has surrendered more than three earned runs on only one occasion, delivering a 3.22 ERA during that stretch with more than a strikeout per inning. Bibee should continue his success on Thursday in an extremely favorable matchup against a Kansas City Royals offense that has been virtually nonexistent over the past month, putting up a 76 wRC+ and .286 wOBA (both MLB worsts).
Kyle Bradish (15% rostered) is another widely available streaming option for Thursday's 12-game slate. The Baltimore Orioles right-hander holds a 2.78 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over his past 10 outings while fanning at least seven batters in four of his past five starts. A matchup against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium might sound intimidating, but keep in mind that the Yankees, currently without Aaron Judge, have been a below-average offense against right-handed pitching this season (94 wRC+), and they have been even less productive over the past month (83 wRC+).
After an extreme dry spell in May and part of June, Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (38%) has heated up over the past few weeks, which means he needs to be scooped up in leagues that he was dropped. Dating to June 13, the rookie is batting .379/.446/.603 over his past 18 games. The fact that Volpe is on pace for 20+ homers and 30+ steals, despite his struggles this season, shows just how high his fantasy upside is. Make sure he's rostered in your league for the second half.
As a pitch-to-contact hurler who doesn't miss bats, Michael Lorenzen (6%) is not an exciting pitcher from a fantasy perspective. However, he has streaming value in the right matchups, and that's what he has Thursday in the Detroit Tigers' tilt versus the Oakland Athletics. Over the past two weeks, Oakland owns the worst offense in the American League with a 77 wRC+ and .285 wOBA.
It remains to be seen how long the Cincinnati Reds will stick with Brandon Williamson in the rotation, but his 5.56 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across nine big league starts haven't left him with much leash. As long as he keeps struggling and as long as the Reds keep running him out there, he's a pitcher we want to attack. With the Washington Nationals on tap, Lane Thomas (62%), who is batting .356 with six homers, 17 RBIs and three steals over his past 25 games, is the top streaming option, and Joey Meneses (19%), Jeimer Candelario (16%) and Keibert Ruiz (51%) also carry the platoon advantage into Thursday's matchup.
Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday
Best Sub-50% rostered hitters for Thursday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Spencer Torkelson (DET, 1B -- 10%) vs. Hogan Harris
Giancarlo Stanton (NYY, RF -- 50%) vs. Kyle Bradish
Jake McCarthy (ARI, RF -- 21%) vs. Carlos Carrasco
Matt Vierling (DET, CF -- 1%) vs. Harris
Tommy Pham (NYM, LF -- 8%) at Ryne Nelson
Joey Meneses (WSH, 1B -- 20%) vs. Brandon Williamson
Luis Garcia (WSH, SS -- 15%) vs. Williamson
Danny Jansen (TOR, C -- 14%) at Tanner Banks
Javier Baez (DET, SS -- 13%) vs. Harris
Amed Rosario (CLE, SS -- 45%) vs. Jordan Lyles
Worst Over-50% rostered hitters for Thursday
Teoscar Hernandez (SEA, RF -- 60%) at Framber Valdez
Josh Lowe (TB, RF -- 60%) vs. Cristopher Sanchez
Elly De La Cruz (CIN, SS -- 87%) at MacKenzie Gore
Jeremy Pena (HOU, SS -- 53%) vs. George Kirby
Ty France (SEA, 1B -- 76%) at Valdez
Alec Bohm (PHI, 3B -- 68%) at Tyler Glasnow
Dansby Swanson (CHC, SS -- 85%) at Freddy Peralta
Ian Happ (CHC, LF -- 54%) at Peralta
Cody Bellinger (CHC, CF -- 61%) at Peralta
Nick Castellanos (PHI, RF -- 91%) at Glasnow