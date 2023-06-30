Week 14 is an unusual one in those fantasy baseball leagues that have weekly, rather than daily, lineup locks. Because of the All-Star break, which sees no regular-season contests being played from Monday, July 10 through Thursday, July 13, we're left with the annual scheduling quirk of a "stranded' three days of games from Friday, July 14, through Sunday, July 16. In ESPN standard formats where weekly matchups are involved, these extra days will be added to Week 14's matchup, which creates an added level of uncertainty to your lineup decisions.

While each week's scheduled pitchers are always fluid, they're even more so this week with many MLB managers using the midseason hiatus to give extra rest to injured and younger pitchers, sometimes even demoting them to the minors to get extra work without much notice. Batters are subject to the same whim as clubs will often give injured position players extra time to heal.

Predicting what rotations will look like following the All-Star break is also impossible to predict as some teams will choose to "reset" and kick off the second half with their aces (although with some of those aces actually throwing in the All-Star Game itself, there's no guarantee that they get the call on Friday, even if that had been their skipper's intention). Other teams may prefer to give veteran pitchers even more rest and slot them into the rotation for Monday or Tuesday starts.

That's why, for now, we're restricting our Week 14 charts exclusively to the July 3-9 period, which is a bit busier than usual with 96 games on the docket. It would have been even busier, but for the second consecutive season, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels will play just a two-game series on Friday and Saturday before starting their break a day earlier than the remainder of the league.

Once we get a better handle on how rotations will line up for July 14-16, we'll update these charts to reflect all of the latest information.