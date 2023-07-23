Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Monday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. Game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

By Todd Zola

Monday's slate was initially scheduled for nine games, but an April rainout in Motown brings it to double digits. The bonus game is a 1:10 PM matinee with the San Francisco Giants visiting the Detroit Tigers. Taking the hill for the visitors will be Ross Stripling (4.2% rostered in ESPN leagues) while the hosts will counter with Tarik Skubal (19.2% rostered). Both starters carry fantasy appeal.

As usual, Stripling has served in many capacities this season, but after pitching six innings in his last outing, he's ready to return to the rotation. His 19.7% strikeout rate is below average, but he's aided by a stingy 5% walk rate. Stripling also benefits from facing a Tigers lineup averaging the third-fewest runs per game in MLB.

Skubal is riskier, but he offers more upside even though he's yet to throw more than 64 pitches in any of his three outings since making his 2023 debut in early July. Even though the Giants stack their lineup with right-handed hitters with a southpaw on the hill, their wOBA facing left-handers is well below average while their strikeout rate is a bit above average. Another factor to consider is that San Francisco is coming in from Washington and will head back to the Bay Area immediately after the game, so they could be more impatient than usual at the dish. In fact, umpires tend to widen the strike zone in games of this nature, benefiting both hurlers.

When Shane Bieber recently landed on the IL, the Cleveland Guardians recalled Logan Allen (11.2%) -- and he delivered by shutting out the Pittsburgh Pirates for five frames, allowing just one hit while fanning eight. On Monday, Allen has a home date with the Kansas City Royals. For the season, the Royals have the seventh-lowest wOBA with a left-hander on the hill while fanning at an above-average clip.

Kenta Maeda's ranking is low since it reflects the 10 runs he allowed in his three-inning outing against the New York Yankees right before he went on the IL in late April. However, in his five starts since returning in early June, Maeda (9.6%) has posted a 2.73 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP, fully supported with 36 strikeouts over 26 1/3 innings. On Monday, Maeda and the Minnesota Twins host the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners offense has been suspect all season when facing right-handers, with the 11th worst wOBA and second-highest strikeout rate. Plus, now they'll be without Jarred Kelenic for around a month.

Graham Ashcraft (8.1%) is in an interesting spot when the Cincinnati Reds open an important road set with the Milwaukee Brewers. Ashcraft has registered four straight quality starts, but he's punched out only 14 in those 24 2/3 innings. On the other hand, the Brewers' strikeout rate facing righties is seventh-highest in the league. It's early in the week to take chances with pitching, but there is potential for Ashcroft to have a big game. Perhaps this renders him more of a DFS GPP play than as a streamer in traditional fantasy action.