Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Sunday's MLB games

Sunday's slate gets underway at 12:05 p.m. ET in Rogers Centre as the Toronto Blue Jays wrap up a set with the Los Angeles Angels. This series has major American League playoff implications, as the Blue Jays are currently in the thick of the wild card race while the Angels are clearly hoping to join the fray after dealing for Lucas Giolito. The Sunday night ESPN affair features the Baltimore Orioles hosting the New York Yankees. The Orioles sport the American League's best record, while the Yankees hope Aaron Judge's return can extricate them from the AL East cellar.

The pitching matchups offer several chances to catch up or fortify leads in fantasy leagues. The top option is Kenta Maeda (17.8% rostered in ESPN leagues), who has only one win in July but with another strong effort he'll warrant consideration for AL Pitcher of the Month. In four July starts, Maeda has posted a 2.78 ERA and 1.01 WHIP, with 32 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings. Maeda and the Minnesota Twins wrap up a series in Kaufmann Stadium against a Kansas City Royals lineup with the third-lowest wOBA and sixth-highest strikeout rate facing righties.

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox wrap up an interleague set on the road against the San Francisco Giants Assuming Nick Pivetta (11.5% rostered) isn't needed in relief on Saturday, he's in line to pitch bulk innings on Sunday. Pivetta has been excelling as the primary pitcher lately, fanning 26 in 16 innings over the past three outings in that capacity. The Giants fan at a 25.1% clip against right-handers, the fourth most in MLB.

After getting hit hard by the Royals in his third start since debuting in early July, Tarik Skubal (21.6%) rebounded last time out with five scoreless frames against the Giants, fanning nine with no free passes. Next up is a road date with the Miami Marlins, who remain entangled in the National League wild card picture. Even though the Marlins have hit southpaws well, Skubal has the strikeout potential to rack up bountiful fantasy points.

Cristopher Sanchez (6.8%) has quietly spun a breakthrough season. His latest outing was his best as he limited the Orioles to just two runs over seven stanzas, collecting eight strikeouts without issuing any walks. On Sunday, Sanchez faces the Pittsburgh Pirates in PNC Park. The Pirates have struggled facing left-handed pitching over the past month, checking in with the fifth-lowest wOBA and sixth-highest strikeout rate against lefties for the past 30 days.

The Colorado Rockies haven't announced their Sunday starter, so taking advantage of platoons must wait until we know who will be on the hill. That said, Zack Gelof (2.7%) and Ramon Laureano (2.0%) will be in the Athletics' lineup regardless. There is a good chance lefty Ty Blach pitches for Colorado, putting Brent Rooker (14%) in play.