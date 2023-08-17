Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Friday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Friday's MLB Games
By Todd Zola
Friday's 15-game slate gets underway at 2:40 PM ET in Wrigley Field with the Chicago Cubs hosting the Kansas City Royals in a weekend interleague series. Heading into his last start, Cubs righty Jameson Taillon (16.7% rostered) was on a roll, posting a 2.76 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in five outings after the break, fanning 26 in those 29 1/3 frames. However, in his most recent effort, The Toronto Blue Jays sent Taillon to the Rogers Centre showers after only three innings with an eight-run outburst. A home date with the Royals is exactly what Taillon needs to get back on track. Despite Bobby Witt Jr,'s first round worthy season, the Royals offense sports the sixth lowest wOBA with a right-hander on the hill.
Taillon checks in as a candidate for a spot start, but he just makes the top-five of best options on a ledger full of quality streamers. Leading the pack is Cleveland Guardians rookie Gavin Williams (22.7%) who will take the hill in Progressive Field against AL Central foe Detroit Tigers. Williams has punched out double-digit batters for two straight starts, totaling 22 in 12 frames. He only walked one in that span. Williams lines up for another strong outing as he'll face an offense with the third lowest wOBA and seventh highest strikeout rate facing right-handers.
Next up is J.P. France (33.0%), who will open a weekend series for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners. Eleven of his 17 efforts are in the book as a quality start. France has fanned a pedestrian 73 in 102 innings, but he'll have a chance to pad his total facing a Mariners offense toting the second highest strikeout rate versus right-handers into Minute Maid Park.
Like Taillon, Kyle Gibson (28.2%) went into his last start on a hot streak but left after yielding nine earned runs in 5 1/3 innings to the Mariners. In his prior four outings, Gibson posted four quality starts with 27 strikeouts in 25 stanzas. On Friday, The Baltimore Orioles have a road date with the Oakland Athletics, giving Gibson the perfect panacea after his last start. The hosts sport the lowest wOBA in the league facing righties, along with the fourth highest strikeout clip.
Seth Lugo (20.5%) has also intertwined a poor outing amid several solid post break efforts. Lugo's speed bump was two starts ago when the Los Angeles Dodgers lit him up for eight runs in 3 1/3 innings. However, Lugo rebounded last weekend with a five-inning, two run start in the desert. The San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks run it back in Petco Park. Since the break, the Diamondbacks have been a below average offense, boding well for Lugo for the home rematch.
Friday also features some batters in a great spot, all with the platoon advantage. For example, Christopher Morel (34%) draws southpaw Cole Ragans in the matinee. Under the lights, Francisco Alvarez (27.8%) faces Zack Thompson, Jarren Duran (21%) steps in against Jhony Brito and Brandon Belt (2.1%) squares off with Brett Kennedy.
Starting pitcher rankings for Friday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Friday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Ezequiel Tovar (COL, SS -- 11%) vs. Michael Kopech
Brendan Rodgers (COL, 2B -- 10%) vs. Michael Kopech
Andrew Benintendi (CHW, LF -- 15%) at Peter Lambert
Ryan McMahon (COL, 3B -- 28%) vs. Michael Kopech
Jurickson Profar (COL, LF -- 8%) vs. Michael Kopech
Elias Diaz (COL, C -- 37%) vs. Michael Kopech
Nolan Jones (COL, RF -- 7%) vs. Michael Kopech
Yoan Moncada (CHW, 3B -- 4%) at Peter Lambert
Tim Anderson (CHW, SS -- 33%) at Peter Lambert
Alejandro Kirk (TOR, C -- 50%) at Brett Kennedy
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Friday
Salvador Perez (KC, C -- 85%) at Jameson Taillon
Ian Happ (CHC, LF -- 58%) vs. Cole Ragans
Jonah Heim (TEX, C -- 87%) vs. Brandon Woodruff
Elly De La Cruz (CIN, SS -- 90%) vs. Jose Berrios
Adolis Garcia (TEX, RF -- 97%) vs. Brandon Woodruff
Christian Yelich (MIL, LF -- 95%) at Andrew Heaney
MJ Melendez (KC, C -- 55%) at Jameson Taillon
J.D. Martinez (LAD, DH -- 74%) vs. Sandy Alcantara
Willy Adames (MIL, SS -- 63%) at Andrew Heaney
Nathaniel Lowe (TEX, 1B -- 89%) vs. Brandon Woodruff